Nebraska to Face Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl
Nebraska football is headed to New York City.
The Huskers will take on the Boston College Eagles in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The game is set for an 11 a.m. CST kickoff at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28.
The game will be televised nationally by ABC.
Nebraska and Boston College have never met. Both schools have had college football teams since the early 1890s.
“Our team is looking forward to the opportunity to spend the bowl season in New York City and play in the Pinstripe Bowl,” Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said. “This is a great connection between two iconic brands in Nebraska football and Yankee Stadium, and it will be a memorable experience for our players. I have great respect for the Boston College program and the success Coach O’Brien has had in his first season.”
Nebraska’s postseason history history includes a trip to New York City. Nebraska defeated Miami in the 1962 Gotham Bowl, marking the third bowl appearance in school history and the first victory. The Huskers' only other game in New York City was in 1920 against Rutgers at the Polo Grounds.
“The University of Nebraska is proud to accept a bid to the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl,” Nebraska Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said. “Nebraska’s first-ever bowl victory occurred at the original Yankee Stadium in 1962, and we are excited to return to the postseason this year at one of America’s iconic sports venues. This bowl game will be a great opportunity for our players, staff and our fans.”
Nebraska has a strong alumni presence on the East Coast, with the New York City metro area home to nearly 1,800 University of Nebraska alumni.
“Nebraska asked for a bowl game, and this incredible group of student-athletes sure delivered,” University of Nebraska President Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold said. “I am so proud of our team and our coaching staff, and like so many others in this state, I’m thrilled to be a part of Husker Nation and eagerly anticipating the historic moment when the sea of red floods Yankee Stadium.”
Huskers Athletic Fund members and Nebraska football season ticket holders receive priority on-sale access based on their HAF ranking. The tiered priority on-sale begins on Sunday, Dec. 8, and will conclude when tickets are sold out. If tickets remain after the priority on sale, the public can purchase beginning Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. All sales are online, and tickets will be mobile delivery. Tickets range in price from $45 to $150. Tickets also can be found on the resale market.
