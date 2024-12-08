All Huskers

SMU Pushes Out Alabama; Four Big Ten Teams Featured in Inaugural 12-Team College Football Playoff

In the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, the SMU Mustangs edged out Alabama and Miami for the final bid with four Big Ten teams claiming spots.

Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) is stopped during an Alabama Crimson Tide goal line stand at the end of the first half as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 14-6 at halftime.
Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) is stopped during an Alabama Crimson Tide goal line stand at the end of the first half as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 14-6 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Despite a conference championship loss, SMU nudged out the Alabama Crimson Tide for the final spot in the College Football Playoff.

The College Football Playoff committee released their final rankings and pairings for the inaugural 12-team playoff. The Big Ten Conference earned four spots, with Oregon, Penn State, Ohio State, and Indiana. The Southeastern Conference claimed three positions, with Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas.

The four highest-ranked conference champions - Oregon, Georgia, Boise State, and Arizona State - all received automatic bids into the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff rankings with their conference crowns won on Saturday. The ACC champion, Clemson, also received an automatic bid to the playoff as the fifth-highest-ranked conference champion.

Oregon Ducks players hold up the Big Ten trophy on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, after the Big Ten Championship game
Oregon Ducks players hold up the Big Ten trophy on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, after the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 45-37. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon received the top overall seed as the No. 1 team with their Big Ten championship followed by the SEC Champion Georgia for the second seed. Boise State claimed the third seed as the highest-rated conference champion despite being a non-Power Four program. Arizona State earned the fourth seed as the Big 12 champion, edging past Clemson for the final first-round bye.

The No. 5-8 seeds earned home games for the opening round of the College Football Playoff, The No. 5 seed, Texas, earned the highest-non bye seed and is set to face ACC Champion No. 12 Clemson in Austin for their first round battle. Texas fell to Georgia in overtime of the SEC Championship game 22-19 on Saturday, dropping the Longhorns out of the first round bye. The winner of Texas/Clemson would face a neutral site game at Arizona State.

No. 6 Penn State earned a home contest in Happy Valley after ending as the Big Ten runner-up, dropping their Indianapolis matchup with Oregon 45-37. The highest drama of the release came between either 9-3 Alabama or 10-2 SMU, as the Mustangs failed to claim their automatic bid falling to Clemson in the ACC Championship game 34-31 on a walk-off field goal. Ultimately, SMU nudged out the Crimson Tide as the committee recognized that Alabama's two losses to 6-6 programs - Vanderbilt and Oklahoma - were too much to overcome.

Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) scrambles during the third quarter
Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) scrambles during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the 2024 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

No. 7 Notre Dame avoided any chaos on conference championship weekend remaining idle, keeping the Fighting Irish with a first-round home contest in South Bend. No. 10 Indiana's dream season continues with a road test at Notre Dame following their 11-1 regular season.

No. 8 Ohio State claimed the final first-round home tilt despite the Buckeyes avoiding the conference championship weekend due to a regular-season finale loss to unranked Michigan 13-10. No. 9 Tennessee will travel to Columbus following a 10-2 season.

Along with Alabama, Miami was left out of the final seedings for the playoff after a regular-season finale loss to Syracuse that knocked the Hurricanes out of the ACC Championship game.

Syracuse Orange fans celebrate on the field following a game against the Miami Hurricanes
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange fans celebrate on the field following a game against the Miami Hurricanes at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The first round contests begin the weekend of Dec. 20-21, with the opening game set for Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 PM CST on ABC/ESPN. The Saturday slate will feature an 11 AM CST kickoff on TNT, followed by a 3 PM CST contest on TNT. The first round wraps on Dec. 21 with a 7 PM CST kickoff on ABC/ESPN.

The quarterfinals begins on New Year's Eve through New Year's Day with the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl all on ESPN. The CFP Semifinals are set for Jan. 9-10, with the College Football Playoff National Championship will end the season on Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

College Football Playoff Field Seeds

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. Boise State
  4. Arizona State
  5. Texas
  6. Penn State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Ohio State
  9. Tennessee
  10. Indiana
  11. SMU
  12. Clemson

