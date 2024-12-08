Nebraska Defensive Lineman Brodie Tagaloa to Enter Transfer Portal
More transfer portal movement for Nebraska football.
Sophomore defensive lineman Brodie Tagaloa has announced he will enter the transfer portal. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
"I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for every opportunity and door He's opened for me," Tagaloa said. "I've been honored to have called Lincoln, Nebraska my home for 2 years. I am thankful to have built relationships and created memories here that will last a lifetime."
Tagaloa redshirted and did not play as a true freshman in 2022. He missed the entire 2023 season with an injury, before returning this fall to play in one game.
Out of California, Tagaloa picked Nebraska out of high school over California and Washington State, while also considering Arizona State, Oregon and Oregon State, among others.
