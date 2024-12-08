All Huskers

Nebraska Defensive Lineman Brodie Tagaloa to Enter Transfer Portal

After appearing in one game over three seasons in Lincoln, Brodie Tagaloa is set to enter the transfer portal.

Kaleb Henry

Brodie Tagaloa
Brodie Tagaloa / @brodi3.t on Instagram
In this story:

More transfer portal movement for Nebraska football.

Sophomore defensive lineman Brodie Tagaloa has announced he will enter the transfer portal. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

"I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for every opportunity and door He's opened for me," Tagaloa said. "I've been honored to have called Lincoln, Nebraska my home for 2 years. I am thankful to have built relationships and created memories here that will last a lifetime."

Tagaloa redshirted and did not play as a true freshman in 2022. He missed the entire 2023 season with an injury, before returning this fall to play in one game.

Out of California, Tagaloa picked Nebraska out of high school over California and Washington State, while also considering Arizona State, Oregon and Oregon State, among others.

MORE: SMU Pushes Out Alabama; Four Big Ten Teams Featured in Inaugural 12-Team College Football Playoff

MORE: Nebraska Defensive Back Dwight Bootle II to Enter Transfer Portal

MORE: Georgia Moves to No. 2, Arizona State in Top 10 in Latest Associated Press Top 25

MORE: Nebraska Wins the Abbott/Big Ten Blood Drive Competition

MORE: UCF Officially Rehires Former Nebraska Quarterback, Head Coach Scott Frost

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football