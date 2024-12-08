All Huskers

Georgia Moves to No. 2, Arizona State in Top 10 in Latest Associated Press Top 25

Georgia football slid up to No. 2 in the final Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls prior to the release of the College Football Playoff rankings. Arizona State also moved into the top 10, while SMU fell to No. 12.

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the game winning touchdown during overtime of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Georgia won 22-19.
Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the game winning touchdown during overtime of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Georgia won 22-19. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To the conference champion come the spoils, including an improvement in their final Associated Press poll rankings prior to the release of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Georgia Bulldogs (11-2, 6-2 SEC) finished Texas in overtime for a 22-19 victory to claim the Southeastern Conference crown on Saturday. The victory bumped the Bulldogs up three spots in the Associated Press poll, moving Georgia to No. 2 directly behind unbeaten and Big Ten champion Oregon (13-0, 9-0 B1G).

The Ducks remained at the top spot after finishing off Penn State 45-37 in Indianapolis on Saturday night to take the Big Ten title in their inaugural season in the conference. The Nittany Lions' loss moved Penn State down two spots, but remained in the top five at No. 5. Texas (11-2, 7-1 SEC) also fell two spots to No. 4. Notre Dame (11-1) remained idle on conference championship weekend, but moved up one spot to No. 3.

Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) makes a confetti angel
Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) makes a confetti angel on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, after the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 45-37. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State (10-2, 7-2 B1G) rose one spot to No. 6, replacing Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) at No. 7 despite both teams not playing in the championship weekend on Saturday. Mountain West champion Boise State (12-1, 7-0) rose further into the top ten to No. 8 following a 21-7 win over No. 24 UNLV. No. 9 Indiana (11-1, 8-1 B1G) remained at their spot from last week.

The final movement into the top 10 was Big 12 champion Arizona State (11-2, 7-2) after a dominant 45-19 victory over No. 18 Iowa State to take the conference's College Football Playoff automatic qualifying bid. The ACC championship ended in a 34-31 walk-off win for now-No. 13 Clemson (10-3, 7-1 ACC). The Tigers still ranked behind No. 12 SMU (11-2, 8-0 ACC) as the Mustangs dropped four spots.

With many teams idle through championship weekend, movement was minimal outside of the top 12 teams in the poll. The SEC included seven ranked programs, including No. 11 Alabama (9-3, 5-3 SEC), No. 14 South Carolina (9-3, 5-3), No. 16 Ole Miss (9-3, 5-3 SEC), and No. 23 Missouri (9-3, 5-3 SEC).

Clemson Tigers place kicker Nolan Hauser (81) makes a 56-yard field goal as time expires
Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers place kicker Nolan Hauser (81) makes a 56-yard field goal as time expires in the fourth quarter to win the 2024 ACC Championship game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Big Ten featured five teams once again, including No. 21 Illinois. The Big 12 includes four programs with champion Arizona State, No. 17 BYU, Iowa State, and No. 20 Colorado. Likewise, the ACC featured four teams alongside Clemson and SMU with No. 15 Miami and No. 22 Syracuse. The non-Power Four ranked programs included Boise State, No. 19 Army, UNLV, and No. 25 Memphis.

The final pairings for the College Football Playoff rankings will be released Sunday afternoon.

Associated Press Top 25

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Texas
  5. Penn State
  6. Ohio State
  7. Tennessee
  8. Boise State
  9. Indiana
  10. Arizona State
  11. Alabama
  12. SMU
  13. Clemson
  14. South Carlolina
  15. Miami (FL)
  16. Ole Miss
  17. BYU
  18. Iowa State
  19. Army
  20. Colorado
  21. Illinois
  22. Syracuse
  23. Missouri
  24. UNLV
  25. Memphis

