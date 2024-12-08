Georgia Moves to No. 2, Arizona State in Top 10 in Latest Associated Press Top 25
To the conference champion come the spoils, including an improvement in their final Associated Press poll rankings prior to the release of the College Football Playoff rankings.
The Georgia Bulldogs (11-2, 6-2 SEC) finished Texas in overtime for a 22-19 victory to claim the Southeastern Conference crown on Saturday. The victory bumped the Bulldogs up three spots in the Associated Press poll, moving Georgia to No. 2 directly behind unbeaten and Big Ten champion Oregon (13-0, 9-0 B1G).
The Ducks remained at the top spot after finishing off Penn State 45-37 in Indianapolis on Saturday night to take the Big Ten title in their inaugural season in the conference. The Nittany Lions' loss moved Penn State down two spots, but remained in the top five at No. 5. Texas (11-2, 7-1 SEC) also fell two spots to No. 4. Notre Dame (11-1) remained idle on conference championship weekend, but moved up one spot to No. 3.
Ohio State (10-2, 7-2 B1G) rose one spot to No. 6, replacing Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) at No. 7 despite both teams not playing in the championship weekend on Saturday. Mountain West champion Boise State (12-1, 7-0) rose further into the top ten to No. 8 following a 21-7 win over No. 24 UNLV. No. 9 Indiana (11-1, 8-1 B1G) remained at their spot from last week.
The final movement into the top 10 was Big 12 champion Arizona State (11-2, 7-2) after a dominant 45-19 victory over No. 18 Iowa State to take the conference's College Football Playoff automatic qualifying bid. The ACC championship ended in a 34-31 walk-off win for now-No. 13 Clemson (10-3, 7-1 ACC). The Tigers still ranked behind No. 12 SMU (11-2, 8-0 ACC) as the Mustangs dropped four spots.
With many teams idle through championship weekend, movement was minimal outside of the top 12 teams in the poll. The SEC included seven ranked programs, including No. 11 Alabama (9-3, 5-3 SEC), No. 14 South Carolina (9-3, 5-3), No. 16 Ole Miss (9-3, 5-3 SEC), and No. 23 Missouri (9-3, 5-3 SEC).
The Big Ten featured five teams once again, including No. 21 Illinois. The Big 12 includes four programs with champion Arizona State, No. 17 BYU, Iowa State, and No. 20 Colorado. Likewise, the ACC featured four teams alongside Clemson and SMU with No. 15 Miami and No. 22 Syracuse. The non-Power Four ranked programs included Boise State, No. 19 Army, UNLV, and No. 25 Memphis.
The final pairings for the College Football Playoff rankings will be released Sunday afternoon.
Associated Press Top 25
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Boise State
- Indiana
- Arizona State
- Alabama
- SMU
- Clemson
- South Carlolina
- Miami (FL)
- Ole Miss
- BYU
- Iowa State
- Army
- Colorado
- Illinois
- Syracuse
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Memphis
