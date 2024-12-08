All Huskers

Nebraska Defensive Back Dwight Bootle II to Enter Transfer Portal

The Husker has four years of eligibility remaining.

Kaleb Henry

Northern Illinois wide receiver Grayson Barnes is tackled by Nebraska defensive back Dwight Bootle II (left) and linebacker Javin Wright during a 2023 game.
Northern Illinois wide receiver Grayson Barnes is tackled by Nebraska defensive back Dwight Bootle II (left) and linebacker Javin Wright during a 2023 game. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The transfer portal activity from Nebraska football has extended into the weekend.

Redshirt freshman Dwight Bootle II has announced his intentions to enter the portal this month. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

"To everyone who have supported me throughout my journey and will do so moving forward, thank you," Bootle said. "With that being said, I would like to announced that I will be entering the portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining."

Bootle played in three games as a true freshman in 2023 before suffering a season-ending injury against Northern Illinois. He utilized a medical redshirt for that season and a traditional redshirt for this fall, where he appeared in only three games.

