Nebraska Defensive Back Dwight Bootle II to Enter Transfer Portal
The transfer portal activity from Nebraska football has extended into the weekend.
Redshirt freshman Dwight Bootle II has announced his intentions to enter the portal this month. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
"To everyone who have supported me throughout my journey and will do so moving forward, thank you," Bootle said. "With that being said, I would like to announced that I will be entering the portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining."
Bootle played in three games as a true freshman in 2023 before suffering a season-ending injury against Northern Illinois. He utilized a medical redshirt for that season and a traditional redshirt for this fall, where he appeared in only three games.
MORE: Georgia Moves to No. 2, Arizona State in Top 10 in Latest Associated Press Top 25
MORE: Nebraska Wins the Abbott/Big Ten Blood Drive Competition
MORE: UCF Officially Rehires Former Nebraska Quarterback, Head Coach Scott Frost
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Advances to Sweet 16 with Sweep of Miami
MORE: After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Blown Out in Big Ten Opener
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.