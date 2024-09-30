Nebraska Football's Updated Bowl Projections After Week 5
Nebraska football has not made a bowl game since 2016, but this season it feels inevitable that the Huskers will return to the postseason. The only question is, where will they go?
After a 28-10 victory over Purdue, the Huskers are 4-1 and just outside the top 25. A start like this means only two more wins separate Nebraska and bowl eligibility. It is all but a formality that those two wins, and more, will come. So with the Huskers slated to return to the postseason, where are some possible destinations for them?
ESPN recently updated their bowl projections, courtesy of writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach. Here is where they each have Nebraska playing as of this week.
Bonagura has the Huskers in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina against Duke. Ironically, Duke could be playing in a bowl game that sounds like it was named after them, even if it is just named after a mayonnaise brand. The Blue Devils are surprisingly 5-0 this season, but they have played a soft schedule so far. Duel-threat quarterback Maalik Murphy would provide the Huskers' defense with some interesting challenges.
Schlabach has Nebraska going to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, against the Ole Miss Rebels. This would be the preferable option between the two listed bowl games. It would mean playing on New Year's Eve in warm weather against an SEC team with a high profile brand. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin attracts headlines wherever he goes. This match-up would certainly generate a lot of attention. Both fan bases would also fill Raymond James Stadium, creating a great bowl atmosphere.
