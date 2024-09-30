Stukenholtz: Disaster Averted and Season Redefined
I don’t know about you, but that first half between Nebraska and Purdue had me regretting my Peacock subscription.
The missed execution in the red zone. The penalties. The special teams gaffes. The penalties. The poor rushing attack. Did I mention the penalties?
For all the Americans who complain about soccer because there are too few goals and that a match could end 0-0, the opening 30 minutes was certainly NOT a shining example of the greatness of American football.
The Huskers did drive the ball well before halftime, reaching Purdue’s 34, 19, 22, 23, 38, and 14-yard lines. Each drive covered at least 30 yards. But in a results-based business, the offense failed to cross the goal line in any of the six first half possessions (the phantom pick play notwithstanding). Twice NU false started on a 1-yard-to-go scenario. The handoff run game was awful, mustering a mere 18 yards on 12 carries. Kicking game? Even average kicks were unattainable, as John Hohl missed one field goal and had a pair blocked in part due to poor long snaps.
Five first half penalties, including the aforementioned false starts and an offensive pass interference call that wiped out a touchdown.
They tried throwing it on three straight downs – didn’t work. They tried running three in a row – still came up short. They were sacked. They were stuffed.
Zero points on six drives that cross the opponent’s 40-yard line AND 0-for-6 on 3rd down? Seriously?
Thankfully, the Blackshirts were busy doing their job on the other side of the ball, holding down the Boilermaker offense. Purdue only managed 89 total yards – less than half of the Huskers’ output – and just 2.5 yards per carry before the break. And of Nebraska’s 11 penalties, only one was called on the defense all game.
This is the complementary football Matt Rhule has been talking about. Maybe he didn’t have sputtering red zone offense and inept special teams in mind, but the defense kept them in it.
After halftime, the Boilermakers put together their best possession of the game, driving 55 yards in 13 plays in 8:08 and scoring first with a field goal. If NU kept shooting itself in the foot, this would turn into a disaster.
But in the nick of time, the offense started to click. Emmett Johnson was mixed into the run game. There were still penalties, but none that derailed drives. The Huskers finally converted a 3rd down for their first touchdown. Then a 4th and goal from the 1-yard line for another touchdown.
Even an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Rhule couldn’t derail Nebraska’s 2nd half offense. Three drives, three touchdowns. There was more Carter Nelson, more Jacory Barney, and more Emmett Johnson.
Mr. Do-Everything John Bullock continued his hot streak with a pick-six along with his four tackles, including a run stuff to force Purdue’s field goal attempt. The Huskers won the turnover battle for the fourth time in five games. They have not allowed a rushing touchdown. This is a formula that can work.
It was by far Nebraska’s best second half performance of the 2024 season in a 28-10 win. So, who are they? What is this team capable of? It remains, as ever, a Rorschach test. People will see what they want to see. Impressed by the second half surge? Go ahead. Worried by the first half malaise? Feel free. Bullish on NU’s chances against unbeaten and likely-to-be-ranked Rutgers and Indiana? You do you!
There are problems to solve, but NU has so many more answers than they did a year ago. As Rhule has said, “It’s about us.” And he’s right. If they play to their potential for four quarters, Nebraska will define their season and not have it dictated to them. They have the quarterback, they have the defense, and now we know they have the capability to respond to adversity.
They may all be losable, but they’re all winnable, too. Hey, you never know!
