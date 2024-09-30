Kansas State Legacy Recruit Talks Nebraska Football Interest
While Nebraska football finishes out the last couple targets for the 2025 recruiting class, much of the focus has turned to 2026. Among the names being circled is James Dunnigan Jr.
Dunnigan is a three-star safety from Manhattan High School in Manhattan, Kansas. He was offered by the Nebraska Cornhuskers back in June. Some of the early competition for the defensive back has been Kansas, Kansas State, and Colorado State, who have all also offered the three-star prospect. His father played at Kansas State in the early 2000s, which is something to keep in mind as well.
The talented prospect recently caught up with HuskerMax.
“My recruitment has been picking up even more and it’s going good,” Dunnigan said. “Nebraska, KU, and K-State have stood out among most schools recruiting me so far.”
Despite having ties to the Wildcats, Nebraska isn’t going away easy and Dunnigan knows it.
“Nebraska is towards the top of my schools of interest,” Dunnigan said.
Dunnigan does not currently have a visit in place for Lincoln.
