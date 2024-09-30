Former Nebraska Football Linebacker Records NFL Milestone Sunday
Lavonte David has placed himself among the greats in National Football League history.
The Nebraska football alum and former Blackshirt recorded his 1,500th career tackle on Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, placing him among the top ten all-time tackles in National Football League history. He joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks as the only two players in the Bucs' history to reach the milestone.
David broke the career milestone on a game-changing play in the third quarter. On an A-gap blitz, David moved past the Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley, sacking quarterback Jalen Hurts and forcing a fumble that was recovered by another Husker - Ben Stille.
David's strip sack became his 1,500th career tackle, and marked his 30th career forced fumble. That is tied for the most among current active players with the Los Angeles Chargers' Khalil Mack. The former Blackshirt recorded a second sack in the game, earning his fourth career game with two-plus sacks. His 35½ sacks has David seventh all-time in Tampa Bay franchise history.
At 34 years old, David led the Buccaneers in tackles with eight, including a pass defense, a quarterback hit, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and two sacks. His play even received acclaim from former teammate Devin White - who now plays for the Eagles.
Lavonte David entered the top ten all-time leading tackles after entering the preseason at No. 12 with 1,480 career stops. David was already No. 9 in the all-time career solo tackles entering the season. David has now surpasses Kyle Clifton and Donnie Edwards, and now chases Hardy Nickerson (1,586 tackles) and Clay Matthews (1,595 tackles). To surpass Brooks' on the Buccaneers career list, David will need over 200 more tackles to take over the Hall of Famer's 1,713 career tackles.
The Miami native transferred to Lincoln in 2010 after attending Fort Scott Community College in Kansas. After being a two-time first-team All-Jayhawk Conference selection, David entered Bo Pelini's defensive scheme and thrived, setting Nebraska's single-season tackle record at 152 stops in his first year with the team.
After a unanimous All-Big 12 selection and Big 12 Newcomer of the Year - as well as a first-team All-American nod - David recorded 133 tackles in 2011 and led Nebraska in tackles for loss, sacks, interceptions, and forced fumbles. He finished his final season as a first-team All-Big Ten selection and was the inaugural winner of the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year, awarded to the best linebacker in the Big Ten.
David left Nebraska to enter into the 2012 NFL Draft, being selected in the second round as the 58th overall pick by Tampa Bay. He has spent his entire career in Florida. In May of 2021, David received his degree from Nebraska finishing out his B.S. in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
"I am a kid from Miami that just wanted to play football because I love the game but ended up doing those type of things at a very high level is definitely a blessing. I give the glory to God, and I thank my family for keeping me disciplined and on the right track and to be able to support me playing the game that I love," David said after Sunday's game.
