

Nebraska’s defense might face its greatest individual challenge this season on Saturday when Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith comes to Lincoln.



Nebraska defensive back Donovan Jones knows it. College football fans everywhere know it. Smith is that good and close to unstoppable with his combination of size and talent.

Smith, the Heisman Trophy favorite, has enjoyed a remarkable season, even with backup quarterback Luke Fahey starting the last three games. Fahey, a true freshman, got the call after starter Julian Sayin, a Heisman finalist last season, suffered a fractured right elbow on Oct. 17 at Indiana. Sayin is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Smith still is getting his. He has 80 receptions for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns. Smith’s 42 career touchdown receptions are a Big Ten record.

Nebraska defensive back Donovan Jones (8) and defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak celebrate after a sack earlier in the season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is a 6-foot-4, 222-pounder. Jones, a defensive back who has started every game this season, says the Huskers have a plan. Kickoff is 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on FOX.

“Yeah, just another really good player like a lot of teams have,” Jones said at a news conference Tuesday about Smith, a likely top-10 pick in the NFL Draft.

“Like obviously he’s really good, but still just dialing in on what we see him do on film and just bring it to the practice field and have the scouts be a good look and yeah, just have a good week [of preparation].”

Huskers’ historic shutout

Nebraska posted its first shutout in its Big Ten era Saturday with its 31-0 win over Rutgers. For a team burdened with fourth-quarter defensive collapses, Nebraska shut the door on the Scarlet Knights.

“Exactly [finishing off the shutout],” Jones said. “Just bringing it over and it starts what we do during the week.

“I think just how you prepare for the game is one of the most important things and going in there as confident as you can making the game slow down and I just feel like if we just keep doing that then we’re going to play really good defense.”

Nebraska kept Rutgers' offense under wraps Saturday but faces a stiffer challenge this week against Ohio State. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska is 6-4, 3-4 in the Big Ten and with a chance to end its unsightly 0-31 streak against ranked teams. The Buckeyes (7-3, 5-2) are ranked 16th in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Nebraska will be without defensive back Andrew Marshall, who is out for the season after suffering a stress fracture against Illinois.

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“I think he’s an All-Big Ten, All-American-caliber player,” Huskers head coach Matt Rhule said about Marshall during his weekly news conference Monday. “Consistently draws the team’s best player. Sometimes we do things and leave him one-on-one and he shows up every week.”

Freshman Danny Odem III stepped into the defensive backfield and is being counted on against Ohio State. Nebraska ranks 18th in passing defense, allowing 177.1 yards per game. Ohio State’s passing offense is ninth in the country, with 308.3 yards per game.

Michigan State’s Cam Edwards is tackled by Nebraska freshman Danny Odem III in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I don’t think it’s ever been too big for him, from what I’ve seen anyways,” Jones said about Odem. “I just think he’s just kept elevating and yeah, he just needs to keep practicing well and it’s going to show up in the field.

“We’ve had talks after we heard about Marshall and we just know that we got a whole bunch of people in there that can play and obviously Danny Odem stepping up, Jeremiah Charles, and we know they can play.



“They just got to get it in their mind that they can be just as good as Andrew was doing.”

Nebraska defensive backs Victor Evans III (22) and Caleb Benning (28) break up a pass to Washington wide receiver Chris Lawson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska had two interceptions against Rutgers, one each by Charles and Caleb Benning.



“Yeah, it’s just been a while since we’ve got a pick in general,” said Jones, who has one of Nebraska’s nine interceptions this season. Before Rutgers, Nebraska’s Dwayne McDougle III intercepted a pass against Oregon’s Brock Thomas on Oct. 17.

“And that’s what we tried to emphasize, just getting turnovers. And so those two just getting that was just huge. And I’ve known Caleb for a long time, so him seeing that and just him being out there with me, it’s just a good feeling.”

Big chance for Huskers

Nebraska’s 2026 season always will be remembered for the missed opportunities against Indiana, Oregon and Washington and the blown fourth-quarter leads in each of those games. But the schedule gods have given the Huskers two ranked teams — Ohio State on Saturday, and No. 13 Iowa on Black Friday — to finish the season, and that’s two opportunities for a certain amount of redemption and vindication.

Without Sayin, Ohio State hasn’t been as powerful on offense — the most points the Buckeyes have scored without their starter is 28. Nebraska has the 10th-ranked scoring defense in the nation, allowing only 14.9 points per game.

The Huskers’ defense against the Buckeyes’ offense could be an intriguing aspect of the game. Ohio State’s running game averages 149.7 yards per game, 79th in the nation. Still, the Buckeyes can hurt you on the ground.



Nebraska believes it is a better team than its 6-4 record says it is. The Huskers have two opportunities to show that’s true.

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