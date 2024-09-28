Nebraska, Purdue Tied at Halftime of Ugly Affair in West Lafayette
What an ugly half of football for one of the college game's best conferences.
Nebraska crossed the 50 yard line on all six of its offensive possessions but could not muster a single point. Purdue crossed the 50 once and was just as successful.
With a shaky kicking game, the Huskers had a number of fourth down decisions to make in Boilermaker territory. NU punted twice inside the Purdue 40 and missed three field goals, two of which were blocked.
Neither team converted a third down until Purdue did with just over four minutes to go in the half. That still resulted in a punt, one of four for the home team in the first half.
Purdue did manage to get into field goal range once, but missed the attempt.
The teams combined for 12 penalties for 129 yards.
Purdue will have the ball to begin the second half.
React to the first half with I-80 Club below.
