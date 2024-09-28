John Cook Notches Win No. 700; Nebraska Volleyball Tops UCLA Bruins in Big Ten Opener
Bruins. The Bob. Bobblehead Night.
Friday was an historic night inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center for multiple reasons. UCLA played their first conference match as a member of the Big Ten and John Cook earned his 700th win as the head coach at Nebraska.
The Huskers relied on another balanced attack, hitting .246 on 43 assists from setter Bergen Reilly, who also flashed on defense with 13 digs. Nebraska again was out-hit in this match 157-142, but finished with more kills (54-50), digs (62-57), blocks (13-10) and aces (2-1).
The Bruins couldn’t get out of their own way as they committed 26 attacking errors and 16 service errors, including six in the second set.
Taylor Landfair came off the bench to replace Lindsay Krause partway through the first set, and showed out with 13 kills on .414 hitting and four blocks.
Sophomore sensation Andi Jackson continued her hot offensive start with 13 kills and tied for the team lead in blocks with six. Merritt Beason and Harper Murray both finished with nine kills each.
Rebekah Allick regained some offensive power as she chipped in seven kills to go with her six blocks. Senior captain and three time All-American Lexi Rodriguez covered the Nebraska side of the court as only she could, coming up with 20 digs.
Up next for Nebraska is another Big Ten welcome as USC and former Husker Ally Batenhorst are in Lincoln Sunday.
Nebraska Athletics Set Synopses
Set 1: Two Murray kills helped give Nebraska a 6-4 advantage at the beginning of the set. UCLA continued to fight, and the Huskers’ lead was never more than two early on. Allick’s second and third kills put NU up 11-9, but the Bruins went up 15-13 at the media timeout after a 4-0 run. Nebraska answered with a 4-0 run to reclaim a 17-15 lead with Jackson recording a kill, and Reilly and Allick adding a block. A Landfair kill made the score 18-16 Nebraska, but UCLA went on a 3-0 run to take a 19-18 lead. After a timeout, Landfair, Beason and Murray answered with kills for a 21-19 lead. Jackson put the ball down to give the Huskers set point, 24-22, and a Landfair kill clinched the set after a lengthy review.
Set 2: The Huskers jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the second set, powered by a Reilly ace and a block from Beason and Jackson. NU went on a 3-0 run to extend the advantage to 10-4. Two kills apiece by Murray and Jackson and a Beason/Jackson block were part of a 7-0 run that helped put the Huskers ahead 21-8. Jackson and Landfair combined for the Huskers’ seventh block of the match to put NU at set point. A Reilly setter dump closed out the 25-10 set victory. NU hit .611 in the second set and sided out at 100 percent. The Huskers held the Bruins to -.033 hitting in set two.
Set 3: Two kills by Jackson and a Reilly/Allick block put the Big Red up 9-4 in the third set. Two straight Bruin hitting errors stretched the NU lead to 15-8, and Reilly’s second kill made the score 17-9. Landfair notched her ninth kill, which tied her season high, to put Nebraska up 20-13 and force a UCLA timeout. Nebraska led 22-14 when UCLA went on a 10-0 run to earn set point, 24-22, and the Bruins took the set, 25-23.
Set 4: Landfair posted her 10th kill and the Huskers took a 8-7 lead in the fourth. An Orr ace, Reilly solo stuff and Allick/Landfair block gave NU a 12-9 advantage. Nebraska and UCLA went back and forth, and the score was tied at 18-18 before the Big Red took a 20-18 lead after a UCLA service error and another Landfair kill. Beason pounded her ninth kill to earn match point at 24-22, and Jackson and Landfair combined for the Huskers’ 13th block of the night. Nebraska won the set, 25-22, and the match, 3-1.
