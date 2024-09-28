Football Availability Report: Nebraska at Purdue
For the first time all season, Nebraska football is playing in the early window. That means an earlier availability report.
The Big Ten Conference began requiring an availability report in 2023. The report is simple: which players are out or questionable.
For the Huskers, five players are out for the game: kicker Tristan Alvano, defensive back Rahmir Stewart, offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua, linebacker Stefon Thompson, and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran. Thompson is the only new addition to the list, though coaches on Monday and Tuesday said they expected Mazzccua to be available before reports of him flying elsewhere emerged Friday.
Not listed for the Big Red is linebacker Javin Wright. The junior has not played through four games this season while dealing with a health issue. This means Wright could potentially make his season-debut in West Lafayette.
For the Purdue Boilermakers, there are 11 players out: wide receiver Jayden Dixon-Veal, defensive back Smiley Bradford, wide receiver Jahmal Edrine, defensive back Salim Turner-Muhammad, rush end CJ Madden, wide receiver CJ Smith, defensive lineman Joe Strickland, defensive back Antonio Stevens, linebacker Owen Davis, offensive lineman Joshua Sales Jr., and tight end George Burhenn. The home team also has a pair of players listed as questionable: defensive back Nyland Green and defensive lineman Joe Anderson.
All availability reports can be found at BigTen.org.
Nebraska and Purdue are set for aa 11 a.m. CDT kickoff. The game is not televised, but rather streamed only on Peacock. The Huskers Radio Network is providing radio coverage across the state.
