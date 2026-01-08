Nebraska's All-Big Ten Specialist Enters Transfer Portal

On the morning of day seven of the 15-day transfer portal window, Nebraska saw a familiar face in the return game elect to enter the transfer portal.

After Mike Ekeler oversaw one of the most dramatic turnarounds of any unit in college football this fall, his kick return specialist, Kenneth Williams, took to social media to share the news of his decision.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Williams, a Lincoln native, will take his talents to another school next fall.

Official in the portal . Thank you Nebraska for everything . pic.twitter.com/WEdHFyu42W — Kenneth Williams 1️⃣ (@KennyRwilliams1) January 8, 2026

"Officially in the portal," Williams said. "Thank you, Nebraska, for everything".

After uprooting his life as a will-be senior in high school, Williams moved from Detroit to Lincoln, bringing his impressive track speed to Lincoln High. As a Link, he immediately displayed positional versatility and a knack for outrunning nearly everyone else on the field.

After gaining little traction from Division I schools, Williams elected to walk on at the University of Nebraska. Redshirting in 2023, he did not play in a game but was often described as the kind of player who helps build the culture within the program.

In 2024, Williams played in two games. Though he's most known for his special team's role, Williams spent the majority of his time developing within the running backs room under EJ Barthel. Against UTEP, Williams had a five-yard carry, then did not see the field until the Huskers' bowl game against Boston College. In New York, the then-redshirt freshman notched a 23-yard kickoff return against the Eagles, marking the first of his career.

Nebraska running back and return specialist Kenneth Williams has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Was the Cornhuskers’ kick returner this season and returned a kick 95 yards for a touchdown vs. Northwestern. pic.twitter.com/lUfdF1I2Mh — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 8, 2026

The 2025 season was truly where Williams burst onto the scene. After Nebraska elected to find a new special teams coordinator over the offseason, as a sophomore, Williams earned his opportunity to showcase his speed.

With Mike Ekeler taking over, the Huskers appeared to be making an emphasis on utilizing special teams as a weapon. Whether by developing his unit into becoming so, or Ekeler's ability to bring it out of the players emotionally, that is exactly what they became.

This fall, Williams earned the starting role as Nebraska's kickoff returner. On 12 return attempts this season, Williams totaled a team-high 395 yards. Most notable of those returns were the kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half against Northwestern and another near touchdown against Maryland. On the pair of returns, Williams totaled 180 yards alone.

In the game against Maryland, on the road, Nebraska had been struggling on offense for much of the contest. However, Williams arguably made the play of the game with his 85-yard kickoff return, which set the Huskers' offense up on the Terrapins 10-yard line. They would come to score just two plays later, and Nebraska would eventually go on to win the game 34-31.

After he provided a much-needed spark to the team, post-game, Williams was awarded a scholarship in a heart-warming way. It was one of those days that made fans fall in love with the sport all over again.

But, at it currently stands, just short of three months later, Williams will be searching for a new school to call home in 2026.

The decision likely comes due to his limited playing time outside of his special teams role. Williams undoubtedly has the speed to make a difference in the running back room, but due to a variety of reasons only known to Nebraska's staff, he was never given an extended runway carrying the football as a running back.

He leaves Lincoln having totaled six carries for 27 yards, and one reception for an additional 20. Apart from his special team's role, Williams, like many young players in the transfer portal, will be going to his next school without much in-game tape to prove his worth.

However, there likely will be no shortage of interest from many Power Four schools. He inarguably made a difference for the Huskers this fall, even setting Nebraska up to win several games they otherwise could've lost. And if no other reason than that, Williams is sure to find a new place to call home.

While it may be disappointing for Husker fans, Williams will likely choose to find a school where a larger offensive role is the result. At the end of the day, he is a running back, and that is something worth noting. During his time at Nebraska, he was never consistently able to earn carries within the offense, and the competitive nature that Williams has shown may be what ultimately became the deciding factor for his portal entry.

His pending departure doesn't appear to be about financial gain, but more of an opportunity to showcase his talents in a featured role. Expect Williams to become a more dependable running back at his next school in 2026.

For Nebraska, they appear to be losing out on one of the most promising kickoff returners in recent school history; however, Ekeler has shown a continuous ability to reload and replace at positions of need throughout his coaching career. The loss stings, like they always do, but Williams' decision is ultimately on which is best for his playing career.

