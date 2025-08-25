Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola is an Exception to Big Ten’s Overall Lack of Experienced Quarterbacks
Nebraska is one of only five Big Ten teams that return starting quarterbacks who were the primary starters with the same school in 2024. Hello, Dylan Raiola.
The Huskers are joined by Penn State, Illinois, Michigan State and Rutgers as returning their main starting quarterbacks from 2024. Nebraska plays two of the four teams: Michigan State on Oct. 11 at Memorial Stadium, and at Penn State on Nov. 22.
Six schools have new starting quarterbacks, including three of the conference’s powerhouses: Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan. Each new starter has extremely limited experience. Two of the expected starters are true freshmen.
Four schools have new quarterbacks who have extensive experience at other schools. Three schools have starters who have returned but only started a few games.
An experienced quarterback could help Huskers in close games
Given the value of quarterbacks, an experienced one could benefit the Huskers. Nebraska was 7-6 last season but only 2-5 in one-score games, and lost three games after leading in the fourth quarter.
* Against Illinois in Lincoln, the Huskers led 24-17 in the fourth quarter, and lost 31-24 in overtime.
* At Ohio State, the Huskers led 17-14 in the fourth quarter, and lost 21-17.
* At Iowa, the Huskers led 10-3 going into the fourth quarter, and lost 13-10.
Having Raiola in the system going into a second season should be a clear advantage. He will line up having a full season of experience behind him. Presumably, his skills are more refined and so is his decision-making. He is familiar with the system, the coaches, the play-calling, his teammates.
An experienced quarterback should be one of the team’s leaders. And that leadership should help a team through good times and bad. Throughout the offseason, many around Husker football have praised Raiola for his improved leadership skills.
Breakdown of other teams with experienced quarterbacks at same school
Only preseason No. 2-ranked Penn State is considered a serious national championship contender. And yet, one of the Nittany Lions’ most pressing questions is at quarterback and it’s an important one: Can Drew Allar win a big game?
Illinois is ranked No. 12 in the preseason poll, with Luke Altmyer at quarterback. With a great season, the Illini have a chance to make the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Michigan State (Aiden Chiles) and Rutgers (Athan Kaliakmanis) would be happy with six wins to qualify for a bowl game.
Six teams with new starting QBs
(Nebraska opponents in parenthesis)
Ohio State
Last season’s primary starter: Will Howard (drafted 185th overall by Pittsburgh Steelers)
This season’s starter: Julian Sayin, who was named the starter last week, threw 12 passes for the Buckeyes last season.
Michigan (Sept. 20 at Memorial Stadium)
Last season’s primary starter: Davis Warren (backup to Underwood)
This season’s starter: Bryce Underwood (expected to be official Monday, according to reports. Underwood is a true freshman)
Oregon
Last season’s primary starter: Dillon Gabriel (drafted 94th overall by Cleveland Browns)
This season’s starter: Dante Moore (threw eight passes for the Ducks last season)
Maryland (Oct. 11 at Maryland)
Last season’s primary starter: Billy Edwards Jr.
This season’s starter: Malik Washington (a true freshman)
Minnesota (Oct. 17 at Minnesota)
Last season’s primary starter: Max Brosmer (free agent who signed with Minnesota Vikings)
This season’s starter: Drake Lindsay (threw five passes for the Gophers last season)
Northwestern (Oct. 25 at Memorial Stadium)
Last season’s primary starter: Jack Lausch (started final 10 games)
This season’s starter: Preston Stone (transfer from SMU who threw 51 passes in 2024)
Four teams with new quarterbacks who had extensive experience at other schools
UCLA (Nov. 8 at UCLA)
Last season’s primary starter: Ethan Garbers (started 11 games; signed free-agent deal with Carolina Panthers)
This season’s starter: Nico Iamaleava (transfer from Tennessee who had a successful 2024 season with Vols)
Iowa (Nov. 28 at Memorial Stadium)
Last season’s primary starters: Cade McNamara, Brendan Sullivan (McNamara transferred to East Tennessee State)
This season’s starter: Mark Gronowski (transfer from South Dakota State. He has four years of experience with FCS Jackrabbits)
Indiana
Last season’s primary starter: Kurtis Rourke (drafted 227th overall by San Francisco 49ers)
This season’s starter: Fernando Lorenzo (transfer from California, who played two seasons with Bears)
Wisconsin
Last season’s primary starters: Braedyn Locke, Tyler Van Dyke (Van Dyke transferred to SMU)
This season’s starter: Billy Edwards Jr. (transfer who played 11 games with Maryland in 2024)
Three teams with QBs who started some 2024 games who are back with same team in 2025
USC (Nov. 1 at Memorial Stadium)
Last season’s primary starter: Miller Moss (started nine games; transferred to Louisville)
This season’s starter: Jayden Maiava (started the final four games last season)
Washington
Last season’s primary starter: Will Rogers (started 11 games)
This season’s starter: Demond Williams Jr. (started the final two games last season)
Purdue
Last season’s primary starters: Hudson Card, Ryan Browne
This season’s starter: Browne (named starter on Thursday. In the offseason, he transferred to North Carolina then returned to Purdue)
So many inexperienced quarterbacks could lead to an intense and unpredictable Big Ten race. Maybe Sayin, Underwood and Moore will step up and become major factors. Maybe not. The uncertainty adds intrigue to what could be a terrific 2025 Big Ten season.
