Nebraska’s Henry Lutovsky and Bruised Linemates Ready for Challenge with Backup QB Taking Over for Dylan Raiola
Nebraska left guard Henry Lutovsky knows his already demanding job will present more challenges Saturday night against UCLA.
Lutovsky and the Huskers’ offensive line have a larger than normal task at hand — protecting and helping guide backup quarterback TJ Lateef, plus generating the energy to fuel the running game. Lateef, a freshman, will start in place of Dylan Raiola, who suffered a season-ending broken fibula last Saturday against USC.
“Yeah, no doubt,” Lutovsky said at a news conference this week. “It just comes down to talking with him [Lateef] during the week, making sure that we’re doing everything on our part preparation-wise to help him out.
“And then it’s really just every man on the field, whether it be offense, defense, or special teams, just doing their most to just make him comfortable. Just doing your job a little bit better for him just to have him settle in better in the game.”
Lateef, who is from Compton, Calif., shows plenty of athleticism on the field with his ability to scramble and keep plays alive. Lateef showed that against USC after Raiola went down. Lateef has no problem tucking away the ball and taking off.
“He showed he’s a competitor,” said Lutovsky, who has started all nine games this season. “I mean he didn’t back down. He got his number called and he was ready.
“And so it just again goes into the type of program that us and coach [Matt] Rhule are trying to build here where no matter what spot you may be in, just preparing all week like you are the starter, like you are going to go out there and play 60 snaps so that if you have to, you’re ready.”
Lateef has completed 16-of-19 passes (84.2 percent) for 261 yards and one touchdown in three appearances. He has rushed 11 times for 50 yards and two touchdowns.
It’s a small sample size, not uncommon when playing behind a dominant starter. But this is the situation in which the Huskers find themselves. They’re counting on Lateef’s potential and what he has shown in limited action.
“He’s an athlete for sure,” Lutovsky said. “He showed it on Saturday [against USC]. So I’m sure they’re back home game-planning for it right now.
“But just always having that other option, whether it be a design run or a scramble or whatever it may be. I mean, the threat of his legs is always there.”
Nebraska's final stretch
UCLA (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) is the first of the final three regular-season games for the Huskers. Nebraska (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) still can finish 9-3 with a three-game sweep, which would put a satisfying finish on an up-and-down season. The Huskers also can finish a less satisfying 6-6.
“I also think these next three games are some of the most important time for our team and for our program moving forward,” Rhule said at a news conference Monday.
Nebraska likely will rely heavily on running back Emmett Johnson, who is second in the Big Ten and the nation in rushing. He has 1,002 rushing yards on 175 carries (5.7 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns. Johnson also has 33 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.
“There’s always room for more,” Lutovsky said. “On one hand, he’s at 1,000, but on the other hand, he could be at 1,100 by now. So, we're always just looking for improvement.
“I think our room’s really gotten behind that. And Emmett’s great, too. He’s really good at communicating with us and his needs for what we need to do to help him and vice versa.
“And so, he’s really open and responsive to like, ‘Hey, can you do this a little bit better? Can you do that?’ He’s great with all that.”
UCLA ranks 124th in rushing defense, allowing 195.5 yards per game. With Nebraska using a backup quarterback, UCLA might be the right opponent at the right time. The Huskers rank 94th in rushing offense at 135.3 yards per game.
“They’re a solid defense, tough, play hard,” Lutovsky said. “They’ve kind of been rallying under their interim head coach [Tim Skipper], but it’s a good challenge on the road like that playing in the Rose Bowl.
“I couldn’t think of a better opportunity ahead of us in this one.”
More Nebraska injuries
The Huskers will be without two starter-quality offensive linemen who are injured. Teddy Prochazka (ACL) and Gunnar Gottula (knee) are out for the season. Nebraska’s depth upfront will be tested.
Going into the 10th game of a Big Ten schedule, odds are no one’s truly healthy. The Huskers are nicked, sore and bruised. Everyone’s hurting ... on both teams ... on every team.
“There’s a lot of great role models in that room like Turner [Corcoran, a senior],” Lutovsky said. “You know, or like Teddy Prochazka, two guys that have just been through it injuries-wise and are still out there battling every single day just for love of the game and love of their teammates.
“If it wasn’t for that, they probably would have hung it up a while ago, but Turner is great to have in there because once you know … what he’s been through and you see how hard he plays, he’s a great role model to have in that room.”
Corcoran is listed as the starting right tackle for the UCLA game, according to the Nebraska depth chart.
Starting left tackle Elijah Pritchett was injured against USC. “He battled through it,” Rhule said at a news conference this week about Pritchett. “This week will just come down to if he’s ready to play or not.
“Turner’s beat up at this point, Tyler [Knaak is beat up], they all are. Our bye week’s next week. But there’s no time to think about bye weeks right now, so I’m assuming that Elijah will get himself ready to play.”
Under the best of circumstances, UCLA at home would have presented a challenge to Nebraska. The Huskers have plenty to play for and they will play shorthanded. This game will be a true gauge on who the Huskers are and why.
