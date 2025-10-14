All Huskers

Nebraska's Most Likely Final Record After Six Games

The Huskers are in the exact same position through six games as last year. However, the analytics say the final record will be better.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska is out to a 5-1 start for the second straight season.
For the second straight year, Nebraska football is 5-1 through six games.

Last year, the Huskers notched wins over a Power Four program, a Group of Five team, and an FCS foe before dropping the Big Ten Conference opener and bouncing back in the next two contests. That same pattern has played out this year, with a 30-27 loss to Michigan followed by bounce-back wins against Michigan State and Maryland.

Matt Rhule is the first Nebraska coach to have three seasons with at least five wins since Bo Pelini.
In 2024, the Huskers improved to 5-1 before dropping the next four, eventually setting for a 6-6 record. That was good enough to earn a Pinstripe Bowl invite, which Nebraska took advantage of to notch a winning record for the first time since 2016's 9-4 finish.

So how will the rest of this year go?

According to Kelly Ford and the KFord Ratings, Nebraska has a solid chance to eclipse last year's output. Here are the game-by-game percentages of winning for Nebraska's remaining schedule.

The Huskers stay on the road Friday to take on Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are 4-2 with wins over Buffalo, Northwestern State, Rutgers, and Purdue and losses at California and Ohio State. KFord gives Nebraska a 71% chance of winning the game, down 3% from last week.

A difference in this year's 5-1 start is the ability to finish games in the fourth quarter, most recently with a game-winning
A return trip home finds Northwestern coming to Lincoln on Oct. 25. The Wildcats are 4-2, with wins over Western Illinois, UCLA, UL Monroe, and Penn State and losses to Tulane and Oregon. KFord gives Nebraska an 80% chance of winning the game, down 6%.

Another home contest the next weekend is against USC. The Trojans are 5-1 with wins over Missouri State, Georgia Southern, Purdue, Michigan State, and Michigan and a loss at Illinois. KFord gives Nebraska a 39% chance of winning the game, down 7%.

Back on the road, Nebraska travels to UCLA on Nov. 8. The Bruins are 2-4 with losses to Utah, UNLV, New Mexico, and Northwestern and back-to-back wins over Penn State and Michigan State. KFord gives Nebraska a 77% chance of winning the game, down 9%

A potential distraction this week comes in the form of Penn State's vacant head coach position.
After a week off, the Huskers head east to face Penn State on Nov. 22. The Nittany Lions are 3-3, with wins over Nevada, FIU, and Villanova and losses to Oregon, UCLA, and Northwestern. KFord gives Nebraska a 36% chance of winning the game, up 2%.

The regular-season finale is at home with Iowa on Black Friday. The Hawkeyes are 4-2, with wins over Albany, UMass, Rutgers, and Wisconsin and losses to Iowa State and Indiana. KFord gives Nebraska a 53% chance of winning the game, down 12%.

If you take every game with a better than 50% chance as a Nebraska win, then the Big Red are in line to go 9-3. KFord gives Nebraska a 53% chance to win at least nine games, which is 3% lower than before the Maryland win. The ratings also give the Big Red a 20% (down from 23%) chance to win at least 10 games, and a 3% (down 1%) chance to win 11 games.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
  • Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
  • Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
  • Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
  • Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
  • Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
  • Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
  • Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
  • Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
  • Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
  • Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
  • Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS

Home games are bolded. All times central.

Kaleb Henry
