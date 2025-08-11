Nebraska’s Over-Under Win Total Doesn’t Reflect Huskers’ Fans Expectations
The last thing we would do is encourage anyone to bet hard-earned cash on college football … or anything. So-called locks are just that — “so-called.”
Nothing is guaranteed, no matter how strong the impulse, or how one-sided the odds appear to be.
CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson recently published eight “win totals you can take to the bank” in over-under lines. Yep, Nebraska is among the eight.
Surprisingly, the Huskers are on the other side of what reasonable consensus believes.
Patterson says take the “under” on the Huskers with a 7.5 over-under win total.
Patterson’s bold statements were part of a larger story headlined, “25 compelling storylines, teams, coaches, players that will dominate the 2025 college football season”.
Last season, Action Network HQ set the Huskers’ win total line at 7.5. Bettors who took “under” were winners. “Over” bettors lost, as the Huskers were 7-6 on the season.
History doesn’t help the Huskers
The Huskers have won more than seven games once since 2016. That was a 9-4 season under coach Mike Riley with Tommy Armstrong at quarterback. Based on history, the odds for an “under” bet are in Patterson’s favor.
This year’s Huskers are expected to buck that trend.
This year could be different
Nebraska, on paper, seems to be an improved team from 2024. If momentum carries over from one season to the next — and that isn’t a guarantee — the Huskers could benefit. The Pinstripe Bowl victory over Boston College meant a ton to the 2024 team, to the program as a whole and the fan base. It ensured Nebraska’s first winning season since 2016 and the first bowl victory since 2015.
The winning season, to some, showed real progress and maybe was the first step for a great program with great promise to realize some of its capability.
Nebraska’s 2025 schedule suggests that eight or nine wins is possible. As of now, an eight-win season seems more likely than a six-win season. With only two preseason top 25 teams on the schedule — Penn State and Michigan — the schedule sets up nicely for success.
An eight-win season wins money for the “over” bettors.
Fast start possible
Nebraska’s early-season schedule could produce a 3-0 start before Michigan comes to town on Sept. 20. If the Huskers get that kind of quick start, that could propel a team playing a physical, emotional sport to great heights.
Betting lines can be beneficial in analyzing a team because professional oddsmakers often are spot-on. You can get a sense of not only what Las Vegas thinks about a team or individual, but how a team and-or players are viewed by the general public.
Here are Patterson’s eight “take to the bank” choices:
* Alabama: Over 9.5 wins
* SMU: Over 8.5 wins
* Ole Miss: Over 8.5 wins
* Nebraska: Under 7.5 wins
* USC: Over 7.5 wins
* Boston College: Under 5.5 wins
* Arizona: Under 5.5 wins
* Utah State: Over 4.5 wins
The 7.5 over-under total isn’t radical, given the Huskers’ last season and last decade. CBS Sports’ Patterson taking the “under” is a bit surprising. Saying you can “take it to the bank” is very surprising.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.