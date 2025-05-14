Nebraska Football Over/Under Win Total Set at 7½
Nebraska football is looking for its best season in nearly a decade this fall.
Heading into year three of the Matt Rhule era, many are expecting the program to take a jump. One sportsbook has put the line for Nebraska's win total at 7½.
According to Circa Sports, the Huskers are in the same win total window as Washington, Illinois, Iowa, and USC. The Big Ten Conference teams with the highest over/under win totals are Ohio State and Oregon at 10½.
Penn State is at 10, with Indiana and Michigan at 8½.
Nebraska has won more than seven games just once in the past decade. That came in 2016, when Mike Riley's second team went 9-4, finished tied for second in the Big Ten West, and made the Music City Bowl.
Rhule's teams have historically taken a jump in year three. At Temple, the Owls went from 2-10 to 6-6 to 10-4. At Baylor, the Bears went form 1-11 to 7-6 to 11-3.
The first two years under Rhule have gone 5-7 and 7-6. Is a jump to at least eight wins coming this fall?
The full list of Big Ten Conference over/under win totals is below.
- Ohio State 10½
- Oregon 10½
- Penn State 10
Indiana 8½
- Michigan 8½
- Washington 7½
- Illinois 7½
- Iowa 7½
- Nebraska 7½
- USC 7½
- Minnesota 6½
- Michigan State 5½
- Rutgers 5½
- UCLA 5½
- Wisconsin 5½
- Maryland 4½
- Northwestern 4
- Purdue 3
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron TBA
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian TBA
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan TBA
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State TBA
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 18 at Minnesota TBA
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 vs Iowa TBA
Home games are bolded.
