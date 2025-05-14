All Huskers

Nebraska Football Over/Under Win Total Set at 7½

Heading into year three of the Matt Rhule era, Nebraska football is looking for its most wins in nearly a decade and the sportsbooks agree.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (17) makes a catch against UCLA Bruins defensive back K.J. Wallace (7) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (17) makes a catch against UCLA Bruins defensive back K.J. Wallace (7) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Nebraska football is looking for its best season in nearly a decade this fall.

Heading into year three of the Matt Rhule era, many are expecting the program to take a jump. One sportsbook has put the line for Nebraska's win total at 7½.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule addresses the team during the Huskers' practice Monday after their flight to New York for the
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule addresses the team during the Huskers' practice Monday after their flight to New York for the Pinstripe Bowl. / Nebraska Athletics

According to Circa Sports, the Huskers are in the same win total window as Washington, Illinois, Iowa, and USC. The Big Ten Conference teams with the highest over/under win totals are Ohio State and Oregon at 10½.

Penn State is at 10, with Indiana and Michigan at 8½.

Nebraska has won more than seven games just once in the past decade. That came in 2016, when Mike Riley's second team went 9-4, finished tied for second in the Big Ten West, and made the Music City Bowl.

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) celebrates an interception with defensive back Marques Buford Jr.
Oct 26, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) celebrates an interception with defensive back Marques Buford Jr. (3) during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Rhule's teams have historically taken a jump in year three. At Temple, the Owls went from 2-10 to 6-6 to 10-4. At Baylor, the Bears went form 1-11 to 7-6 to 11-3.

The first two years under Rhule have gone 5-7 and 7-6. Is a jump to at least eight wins coming this fall?

The full list of Big Ten Conference over/under win totals is below.

  • Ohio State 10½
  • Oregon 10½
  • Penn State 10

  • Indiana 8½
  • Michigan 8½
  • Washington 7½
  • Illinois 7½
  • Iowa 7½
  • Nebraska 7½
  • USC 7½
  • Minnesota 6½
  • Michigan State 5½
  • Rutgers 5½
  • UCLA 5½
  • Wisconsin 5½
  • Maryland 4½
  • Northwestern 4
  • Purdue 3
Janiran Bonner touchdown
Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner runs in a 1-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Dylan Raiola early in the fourth quarter against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 28 vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
  • Sep. 6 vs. Akron TBA
  • Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian TBA
  • Sep. 20 vs. Michigan TBA
  • Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State TBA
  • Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
  • Oct. 18 at Minnesota TBA
  • Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
  • Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
  • Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
  • Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
  • Nov. 28 vs Iowa TBA

Home games are bolded.

