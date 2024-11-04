All Huskers

Nebraska-USC Football Game Gets 3 p.m. Kickoff

Nebraska football's next game will be played early in the afternoon in Los Angeles.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dante Dowdell (23) runs for a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dante Dowdell (23) runs for a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The Huskers will face USC Nov. 16. That game will kickoff at 3 p.m. CST and be televised on FOX.

Both teams are off this week. Nebraska is coming off of a 27-20 loss to UCLA while USC just fell to Washington 26-21.

Live radio coverage will also be available on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

There is not kickoff time and TV designation for the Wisconsin game on Nov. 23. The Black Friday matchup against Iowa will begin at 6:30 p.m. CST on NBC.

