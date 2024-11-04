Nebraska-USC Football Game Gets 3 p.m. Kickoff
Nebraska football's next game will be played early in the afternoon in Los Angeles.
The Huskers will face USC Nov. 16. That game will kickoff at 3 p.m. CST and be televised on FOX.
Both teams are off this week. Nebraska is coming off of a 27-20 loss to UCLA while USC just fell to Washington 26-21.
Live radio coverage will also be available on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
There is not kickoff time and TV designation for the Wisconsin game on Nov. 23. The Black Friday matchup against Iowa will begin at 6:30 p.m. CST on NBC.
