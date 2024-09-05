Nebraska vs. Colorado: The Tale Of Two Highly Anticipated Quarterbacks
The Colorado Buffaloes are next up for a very early test for the freshman phenom Dylan Raiola who will be taking snaps at quarterback.
Raiola looked amazing in his first game against UTEP however the lights will shine much brighter in a primetime contest like this game… (no pun intended).
Raiola finished last weekend with 238 yards passing and 2 touchdowns with no turnovers in the air which is exactly what you would hope for out of a true freshman’s first game of the season.
This time around he will take on Shedeur Sanders who had himself an impressive game last weekend as well as totaling four touchdown passes three of which went to star wide receiver and two-way player Travis Hunter. Sanders finished the game with over 400 passing yards looking like the Heisman runner that many believe he can be.
This game is highly anticipated and will be the tale of two highly looked-at quarterbacks.
Looking at the remainder of the season for Raiola and the Cornhuskers they will not face a better QB than Sanders as the second-best QB they will see this season will be the USC Trojans’ starting quarterback Miller Moss or Ohio State’s Will Howard.
Raiola has already broken through the ice with his high school hype and the media attention he received following his flip from Georgia to Nebraska however this will be the perfect chance for him to back himself up with a great game as a lot of people nationwide will have their eye on this game.
Raiola and the Huskers will look to take down the Sanders brothers and Travis Hunter come Saturday for a chance of redemption and high anticipation for the remainder of the regular season.
MORE: Nebraska vs. Colorado: Big 8 Football Foes Meet Again
MORE: View From the Blandstands: It's Colorado Week
MORE: Keys to Victory: Nebraska vs. Colorado
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.