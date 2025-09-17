Nebraska WR Cortez Mills Joins Elite Company After Breakout Performance
Nebraska true freshman wide receiver Cortez Mills Jr. is quickly proving he belongs on the big stage. He is making highlight plays and earning national recognition early in his college career. His latest performance, capped off with a touchdown, has only added to the excitement surrounding his future in Lincoln.
Cortez Mills Jr. Joins College Football’s Best Freshmen
Mills’ strong start to the season earned him an overall PFF grade of 89.6. This has placed him in elite company among the top freshmen in the country. He is now ranked alongside some of the most promising young stars in college football.
They included quarterback Malik Washington (93.1), defensive end Jared Smith (92.0), wide receiver Joshua Moore (90.1), and cornerback Jahmir Joseph (90.0). Sitting just behind them, Mills’ grade shows how impactful he has been in only a few games.
Through Nebraska’s first three games, Mills has tallied five receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown. The defining moment so far came on a thrilling 62-yard play. It was when quarterback TJ Lateef connected with him for his first career score. Mills turned on the jets, racing to the end zone and giving Husker fans a glimpse of his big-play ability.
The Florida native arrived in Lincoln with plenty of hype. A four-star recruit, Mills was ranked as the No. 18 wide receiver in his class and the No. 20 overall player from Florida by Rivals. His explosive style and ability to stretch defenses made him one of the most sought-after prospects, and now he is showing exactly why Nebraska fought hard to land him.
Huskers Look Ahead to Big Ten Opener
Nebraska enters its Big Ten opener with a 3-0 record, ready to welcome the Michigan Wolverines to Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CDT, with the game airing nationally on CBS. It will also mark the 406th consecutive home sellout, highlighting the unmatched passion of the Husker faithful.
For Mills, it’s another chance to shine on one of college football’s biggest stages. With his early-season success, big-play ability, and steady development, Cortez Mills Jr. is proving he is not only a vital piece of Nebraska’s offense but also a rising star destined to make his mark in the Big Ten.
