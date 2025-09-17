Nebraska WR Cortez Mills Joins Elite Company After Breakout Performance

Nebraska WR Cortez Mills Jr. was PFF’s 5th highest-graded freshman in the nation last week. 🌽



93.1 — QB Malik Washington

92.0 — DE Jared Smith

90.1 — WR Joshua Moore

90.0 — CB Jahmir Joseph

89.6 — WR Cortez Mills Jr.



