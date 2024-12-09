NEW EPISODE: Frost to UCF, Pinstripe Bowl, Some Good Portal News, CFP & More!
The Common Fans discuss all the latest with Husker football plus some national college football news.
In this story:
The Common Fans break down all the latest Husker news:
- It’s official: Nebraska will play Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl in New York City on December 28.
- Fan base seems torn: some disappointment about the bowl destination and the opponent, combined with excitement about the first bowl game since 2016.
- Ultimately, it’s a step in the right direction.
- Also, the crew discusses Scott Frost’s return as head coach at the University of Central Florida.
- Happy for him? Don’t want him to do well? Somewhere in between? It feels like Husker Nation is all over the map.
Plus, the boys discuss the latest with the transfer portal and the College Football Playoff:
- Emmett Johnson is back!
- After initially declaring for the portal, the talented RB says he’s coming back to Nebraska.
- There will be lots more portal activity. Husker fans just need to wait until the dust settles and try to relax.
- Finally, the debate over Alabama vs. SMU in the first ever 12 team CFP bracket.
- The Common Fans conclude that Alabama and the rest of the SEC are a bunch of whiners.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
