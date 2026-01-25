New Nebraska Linebacker Owen Chambliss is 'Here to Work, Here to Win' for Huskers

One of Nebraska football's newest defensive additions is already hitting the ground running in Lincoln.

Owen Chambliss, the 6-3, 230-pound linebacker transfer from San Diego State, announced his commitment to Nebraska back on Jan. 6 to follow former Aztec defensive coordinator Rob Aurich from California to Lincoln, Neb. Chambliss joined the Husker Radio Network's Jessica Coody on Sports Nightly and shared he was already getting comfortable in his new college football home despite the winter weather.

"The cold is getting me a little bit," Chambliss said. "Other than that, I'm loving it."

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors quarterback Brayden Schager (13) runs the ball against San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Owen Chambliss (5) during the third quarter at Snapdragon Stadium. | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

"It was a bigger town than I thought - a really big city," Chambliss said of the city of Lincoln. "Everyone was really friendly when I got off the plane. Coming to the facilities, I was kind of taken aback cause I had been all over in high school getting recruited. The facilities are just so much nicer than I thought."

Chambliss added there was a "sense of anxiousness to get started" the moment he stepped off the plane for his visit, and rightfully so. The former Aztec began his career at Utah as a freshman, playing in five games before moving to the Mountain West Conference and becoming a star in his second season, garnering 110 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks in 13 games as a redshirt sophomore. The linebacker followed Aurich to Lincoln due to the success Chambliss had under the defensive coordinator's guidance.

"I've had a lot of success in his defense and a lot of success with him as my position coach. I think just comfortability in the scheme and being able to execute my job at a high level - and at a higher level now in the Big Ten - was huge for me," Chambliss said.

Rob Aurich | San Diego State Athletics

Chambliss described himself as a "smart player", and that Aurich's coaching helped bring out "little tidbits on what to look for." The linebacker also appreciates the defensive coordinator's scheme, adding that every level of the defense is allowed to make plays and cause havoc on opposing offenses.

"When I know the guy to the left and right know what they're doing, and they're going to do it at a really high level, really violent level, then I can do that at the same clip. I think that's kind of why this defense works so well. We just trust each other," Chambliss said.

Chambliss was also sold on his future potential as a professional under Matt Rhule. The linebacker picked Nebraska over other suitors because of the former NFL coach's experience at the highest level of football. Chambliss described Rhule's NFL selling point as the "main thing that sold me" when ultimately deciding upon Nebraska.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule walks the sidelines during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Chambliss' second season success at San Diego State did come following injury woes in his redshirt freshman campaign as an Aztec. The first-team All-Mountain West linebacker in 2025 suffered a hand injury that required surgery in his first season after the transfer from Utah, and then he later fractured his fibula, which led to a delay in preparing for his sophomore season. Chambliss credits Rob Aurich's teachings during that time to turning the linebacker into "one of the smartest players in college football."

The Corona, Calif. native added that he has "natural intuition" that sets him apart from other linebackers in the sport. For Chambliss, his play on the field begins not only with his preparation but also with his communication with his defensive teammates in the heat of battle.

"Elite communication, elite body language on the field. If I'm going to give these guys the call and set the front and do everything in between, I have to make sure that I'm standing with my chest out, head high," Chambliss said on what it takes to be an elite linebacker. "Overall, just understanding of the game. Making sure you can get your guys in the best position to be successful. When the guys in front of you play good and the guys behind you play good, you can play free."

San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Owen Chambliss (center back) tackles California Golden Bears running back Jaivian Thomas (center front) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Chambliss is unabashed in his commitment to becoming a key piece for the Huskers' defense in 2026, adding that his approach is to "show the guys I'm willing to sacrifice and work hard for them." The linebacker has proven that work from his high school days, having moved around from corner to safety before settling at linebacker as a three-star recruit. During his high school recruitment, Chambliss received offers from Arizona, Boise State, Kansas, Minnesota, USC, and others before settling on Utah.

.Chambliss is also spending the time needed to get comfortable with his new team, saying that he's spent significant time already with the linebackers, saying "we're all real close" and adding that the group would end up becoming close friends. Regardless of connections or comfort level, the All-Mountain West defensive selection made it clear that he is in Lincoln for one reason.

"I'm here to work. I'm here to win," Chambliss said.

