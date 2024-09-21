No. 22 Nebraska Football Leads No. 24 Illinois at Halftime
In the 400th consecutive sellout of Memorial Stadium, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hold a lead at halftime.
No. 22 Nebraska leads No. 24 Illinois 17-10 at the half. NU has led at halftime of every game this season.
The Husker offense took some time to get going, punting after a single first down on the opening drive. The next offensive possession saw a more than eight-minute drive end with a short field goal.
The field goal was an answer to Illinois racing downfield for an easy touchdown on their opening drive. The next possession wasn't so successful, as Blackshirt John Bullock ripped the ball free. The Big Red scored a touchdown four plays later.
After Illinois tied the game 10-10 with their own field goal, Nebraska looked to be answering with another scoring drive. Dylan Raiola threw a beautiful ball to the end zone but the Illini defender ripped the ball from Isaiah Neyor, giving the freshman QB a second tough-luck interception in as many games.
The Illini did nothing with the extra possession, coming up short on a fourth down in Nebraska territory.
With 3:22 to go in the half, NU burned 3:06 and got a highlight-reel touchdown catch from Neyor to take the lead into halftime.
Nebraska has outgained Illinois in total yards 235-160. Neither team has run the ball particularly well, though NU does have 79 yards to UI's 37.
Raiola is 16-for-23 for 156 yards and two touchdowns, with that one interception. Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer is 9-for-12 for 123 yards and a touchdown.
Illinois will have the ball to begin the second half.
Nebraska Athletics Notes
- Tonight’s game marked the 400th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium dating back to 1962. The first game in the sellout streak was on Nov. 3, 1962, against Missouri. Tonight’s attendance was 86,936.
- Tonight’s game marked the first non-Black Friday weekday game at Memorial Stadium since Sept. 20, 2001, against Rice. That game was originally scheduled for Sept. 15, 2001, but was postponed following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
- Nebraska’s 18-play first quarter drive that ended in a field goal was Nebraska’s longest in terms of plays since a 19-play touchdown drive at Illinois in the 2021 season opener.
- Senior receiver Jahmal Banks had five catches for 61 yards in the first half. Banks increased his career receiving yardage total to 1,541 yards with his first-half receiving total.
- Senior receiver Isaiah Neyor had a 6-yard TD reception in the first quarter and an 11-yard TD catch in the second quarter, giving him a team-leading four touchdown receptions this season.
- Illinois had a field goal in the second quarter to tie the game at 10-10. That was the first points Nebraska has allowed in the second quarter in 2024. The Huskers have outscored opponents 58-3 in the second quarter and 86-13 in the first half.
- Tonight’s game captains were C Ben Scott, Rover Isaac Gifford, NT Nash Hutmacher and CB Tommi Hill.
MORE: Football Availability Report: Nebraska vs. Illinois
MORE: Looking Back: 2023 Nebraska Football vs. Illinois
MORE: Film Friday: 2025 Nebraska Football QB Commit TJ Lateef
MORE: McMaster's Keys to the Game: Nebraska Football vs. Illinois
MORE: Greg Sharpe to Miss Nebraska Football Broadcast Against Illinois
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.