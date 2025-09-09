NU Rips Zips in 68-0 Rout
On what was as close to a perfect night in Memorial Stadium Saturday night, the Cornhusker football program may have taken a big step forward in Matt Rhule's Year 3 rebuild.
Yes, the opponent wasn't Alabama or even Arkansas. It was Akron of the Mid-America Conference. A team that has yet to score a single point this year.
NU came into the game as a 34.5 point favorite, but ended up almost doubling the spread.
To put the Husker win in proper perspective, consider the following...
Nebraska:
1.) Had 728 total yards of offense
2.) Allowed zero points.
3.) Scored in every quarter.
4) Punted zero times.
5.) Scored on a safety.
6.) Blocked a field goal.
7.) Had 497 passing yards.
8.) Had 234 yards rushing.
9.) Beat a team it should have.
10.) Protected its home turf.
11.) Was able to get playing time for about 85 kids.
12.) Had no serious injuries.
13.) Had little or no dropoff when backups played.
14.) Found a competent backup QB in TJ Lateef.
Plays and Players
Offense:
Player of the Game:
Dylan Raiola (24-31-0 for 364 yards and 4 TDs)
Play of the Game: Quinn Clark's second quarter 37 yard TD that put the Huskers up 26-0. This was an emotional touchdown for Quinn who is the son of the late Ken Clark. Ken was a star Husker RB in the late 80s.
Defense:
Player: Kade Pietrzak (6-5, 265 Freshman from West Fargo, ND)
Led the Huskers in tackles
Play: Kade Pietrzak's first quarter safety. Great play.
Special Teams:
Player: Jacory Barney Jr's 87 punt return yards
Play: Riley Van Poppel's block of an Akron field goal.
Next Up
Houston Christian Huskies Saturday, September 13th at 11:00 a.m. in Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
HCU is 1-1 for the season with a 69-0 win over Arkansas Baptist and a 20-10 loss to Eastern Kentucky.
This game should be similar to last week's 68-0 win over Akron. A lot of Husker players will see action.
HD Prediction: Huskers 65-7.
Volleywood, Nebraska?
Green Bay, Wisconsin used to be called Titletown USA. That was because of all the football championships the Packers had won through the years. And now, a case could be made for the city of Lincoln to get a nickname. This time, it's in honor of the Husker volleyball program.
Why?
Because of the long time success of Husker volleyball. After all, the current #1 volleyball team in the nation is Nebraska. NU also has five national championships to its name.
And In 2023, Nebraska (and UNO) set the world attendance record (92,003) for a female sporting event. The volleyball match was held outdoors at Memorial Stadium.
Is the "Volleywood" nickname a stretch? Maybe. But it does have a nice ring to it.
