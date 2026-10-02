Indiana vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5

The No. 6 ranked Indiana Hoosiers look to keep rolling when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday night.

After three blowout wins to open the season, Indiana held on for a 29-23 victory over Northwestern last weekend.

On the other hand, Rutgers got its first win of the season last week, covering as -42.5 home favorites against Howard. The Scarlet Knights gave USC a scare the week before, losing 42-35 as +21.5 underdogs.

Rutgers has won the last three meetings against Indiana, but this is a different Hoosiers squad than those two-plus years ago.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 5 matchup.

Indiana vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Indiana -24.5 (-105)

Rutgers +24.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Indiana: -2400

Rutgers: +1200

Total

56.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Indiana vs. Rutgers How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: SHI Stadium

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Indiana record: 4-0

Rutgers record: 1-3

Indiana vs. Rutgers Key Players to Watch

Josh Hoover, Quarterback, Indiana Hoosiers

Josh Hoover didn’t have to throw the ball too often in the first two weeks of the season, completing 19 of 27 passes for 376 yards and eight touchdowns through Indiana’s first two games.

He then went 18 of 24 for 273 yards and two scores against Western Kentucky, and 19 of 29 for 201 yards and one touchdown – plus a rushing touchdown – against Northwestern. Hoover still hasn’t thrown an interception in 80 attempts through his first four games.

After spending the last three seasons as TCU’s starter, Hoover is off to a great start in Indiana. We’ll see how he fares in his first road contest.

Indiana vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick

Indiana may be undefeated, but the Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread through four games. Sure, that may be due to some massive spreads against inferior teams, but that’s the case again this week as well.

Rutgers should be feeling good heading into this matchup. They just demolished Howard in an easy win and kept it close against USC before that.

Indiana has yet to go on the road this season as well, so I’ll take the Scarlet Knights to cover the spread as home underdogs.

Pick: Rutgers +24.5 (-115)

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