PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Nebraska's 21-17 Loss to USC: Offense
In a game that looked promising early, Nebraska ultimately let one slip away in a contest they frankly should’ve won. Injuries, stalled drives, and a few questionable coaching decisions defined the night, and yet, whether you agree or not, the Huskers sit at 6-3 (3-3 Big Ten) through nine games this fall.
For the third straight week, Nebraska failed to eclipse 300 total yards of offense, and with the news that sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola will miss the remainder of the season, breaking that streak will only get tougher moving forward.
Despite the setbacks, the Huskers had a real chance to take down a ranked opponent at home, but fell short for the 29th consecutive time, a streak dating back to 2016. With no ranked opponents remaining on the regular-season schedule, Nebraska fans will have to wait a little longer for that breakthrough win. But before looking ahead, here’s a breakdown of the final Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts for every Nebraska offensive player in Saturday’s loss to USC.
1. Quarterback Grades
The matchup against USC offered Nebraska a prime opportunity to test the Trojans through the air, yet for what I’m telling myself was a variety of reasons, the Huskers never seemed confident in doing so. Both starting quarterback Dylan Raiola and backup TJ Lateef rarely pushed the ball downfield, combining for just four pass attempts of 20+ yards, all of which fell incomplete.
Nebraska’s quarterbacks finished 15-of-22 passing for just 98 yards, their lowest output of the season. After Raiola’s injury, Lateef attempted passes on only seven of the team’s final 26 offensive plays, despite Nebraska being tied or trailing on 20 of those snaps. Whether it was a lack of trust in stretching the field or an effort to simplify the playbook for the freshman, neither quarterback appeared fully comfortable within the offense, something that ultimately limited Nebraska’s ability to seize control in a winnable game.
2. Running Back Grades
Junior running back Emmett Johnson continued to build his case as a future First Team All-Big Ten selection. On 29 carries, Johnson rushed for 165 yards, serving as the Huskers’ lone consistent offensive threat throughout the night. He forced nine missed tackles, bringing his season total to 53, further solidifying his reputation as one of the Big Ten’s toughest runners to bring down.
The Minnesota native has now eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season, becoming Nebraska’s first player to do so since Devine Ozigbo in 2018, one of the few bright spots in Nebraska's offensive storyline as the season comes to a close. Moving forward, Johnson will almost certainly remain the focal point of the Huskers’ attack, especially with Raiola sidelined for the remainder of the season. If Nebraska hopes to finish strong, Johnson’s workload and production will likely only continue to grow.
3. Wide Receiver Grades
For the fifth straight game, Nyziah Hunter led Nebraska in receiving production, a stat that, while encouraging for him, highlights the growing concern surrounding the Huskers’ lack of balance through the air. On nine targets, Hunter hauled in five receptions for 30 yards. And while that isn’t an indictment of his play, those numbers from a leading receiver simply aren’t enough to win football games at this level.
Saturday also marked the fifth consecutive game in which Jacory Barney Jr. and Dane Key were held largely in check. Dating back to the Michigan State win in September, Barney (12 receptions) and Key (9 receptions) have combined for just 171 total yards. To put that in perspective, Hunter alone has tallied 25 catches for 358 yards over that same stretch.
If Nebraska hopes to find any rhythm offensively in its final three regular-season games, it has to find ways to get its playmakers more involved. Scheme it up, move them around, simplify if necessary- whatever it takes. Until that happens, the offense will continue to sputter regardless of who’s taking the snap.
4. Tight End/Fullback Grades
After a hot start to the season, Luke Lindenmeyer’s production in the passing game has cooled, though he did record Nebraska’s longest gain through the air on Saturday. On a perfectly placed 23-yard lob from Raiola, it was clear once again that Lindenmeyer is capable of helping move the chains when given the opportunity. Unfortunately, Nebraska went back to him only once more the entire game.
While it’s not as simple as just forcing the ball to certain players, Lindenmeyer’s development has been undeniable. With Lateef now leading the offense, Nebraska needs to find more ways to utilize his skill set, especially as the passing game searches for stability under a new signal caller.
5. Offensive Line Grades
Nebraska’s offensive line, by most metrics, turned in a formidable performance. The Huskers allowed just one sack on the night, and their pass protection grades were the best they’ve posted in conference play. However, not entirely to their fault, that lone sack resulted in a fumble that gave USC the ball, killing a promising drive.
The line also paved the way for Johnson’s 165-yard outing, helping him average 5.7 yards per carry, numbers that are typically good enough to win games. Injuries, though, continue to pile up, as Elijah Pritchett exited the game, forcing another mid-game shuffle. Turner Corcoran slid over to left tackle, while Tyler Knaak filled in on the right side.
If you weren’t already aware, field goals aren’t good enough to win games, especially when you miss them. Now, this isn’t to put blame on Kyle Cunanan, who narrowly missed a 52-yard attempt, but the Huskers have to find a way to move the ball more efficiently. It’s not sustainable to grind out drives three yards at a time, and Nebraska must rediscover ways to create chunk plays down the stretch.
Nebraska lost a game it probably should’ve found a way to win, but there’s still reason for optimism as the season winds down. With Raiola sidelined, Lateef’s emergence could actually provide the spark this offense needs. His mobility and fresh perspective might allow offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen to rediscover ways to get his playmakers the ball, and if the Huskers can do that, the end may in fact not be so near.
If Nebraska can adjust to its new reality rather than resist it, the final stretch of the season could still showcase the offense fans were promised to start the year — just in a different form than expected. And with your starting quarterback out for the remainder of the season, what more can you ask?
