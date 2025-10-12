PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Nebraska's 34-31 Thriller Against Maryland: Defense
Nebraska’s defense was tested in a way it hadn’t been all season during Saturday’s win over Maryland, a game that also marked the Huskers’ first fourth-quarter comeback victory since 2017. Now riding a two-game win streak and sitting at 5-1 (2-1 in conference play), Nebraska looks to carry that momentum into next Friday’s matchup in Minneapolis.
Despite surrendering 379 total yards of offense to the Terrapins, the Blackshirts bowed up late to secure one of the most impressive wins of the Matt Rhule era. With a mix of both highs and lows on the defensive side, here’s a deeper look at the final Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts for every Nebraska defender who saw the field in Saturday’s road victory.
1. Defensive Line Grades
Nebraska’s defensive line accounted for 15 of the team’s 16 total quarterback pressures in Saturday’s win, with redshirt freshman Williams Nwaneri responsible for eight of them alone. The former five-star recruit is steadily coming into his own as the season progresses, leading all defensive linemen in snaps for the fourth consecutive game.
True freshman Kade Pietrzak notched the Blackshirts’ lone sack of the day and continues to flash the kind of potential that has Nebraska fans excited about his future in scarlet and cream. Despite their success in generating pressure, the young duo also combined for the two lowest tackling grades on the defense, with PFF crediting Nwaneri (2) and Pietrzak (3) for five total missed tackles.
Overall, the group did enough to consistently affect the quarterback and help control the line of scrimmage. Their presence in the trenches also helped limit Maryland to 4.3 yards per carry, 0.4 yards below the season average entering the game.
2. Linebacker Grades
After totaling 10 tackles (3.5 for loss) and half a sack against Michigan State, senior linebacker Javin Wright followed up his breakout performance with a team-high 12 tackles (9 solo) in Saturday’s win. His veteran presence has been invaluable for first-year defensive coordinator John Butler, and his play over the past two weeks underscores how critical experienced leaders are in close, high-pressure games.
The linebacker corps graded well in run support, combining for 25 of Nebraska’s 58 total tackles on the day. Senior Marques Watson-Trent returned from missing the Michigan State game to record a season-high six tackles, providing another steady presence in the middle. Overall, the group finished strong, with veteran players making veteran plays when it mattered most.
3. Defensive Back Grades
Nebraska’s defensive back rotation has started to tighten up, with just six players seeing the field in College Park, down from eight the week before. Five of those players logged 56 or more snaps, signaling that the Huskers’ staff is confident in the group they’ve settled on midway through the 2025 season.
Redshirt freshman Donovan Jones continues to see his role expand, tying senior DeShon Singleton for a team-high 68 defensive snaps. The secondary proved active in support, combining for 22 of Nebraska’s 58 total tackles, over a third of the team’s total.
In pass coverage, however, it was the group’s toughest outing so far. Nebraska surrendered 249 passing yards on nearly 73% completions to Maryland true freshman Malik Washington. Still, the unit delivered when it mattered most, forcing a turnover on downs on their last drive to eliminate any opportunity for Maryland to tie or win the game.
While it wasn’t their cleanest performance, the group locked in during the final quarter, allowing just 70 total yards on 17 Terrapin plays. It wasn’t pretty, but it was gritty, the kind of finish that puts Nebraska one win away from back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time in nearly a decade. That alone is something worth celebrating in Lincoln.
