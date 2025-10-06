PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Nebraska's 38-27 Win Against Michigan State: Defense
Nebraska’s 38–27 win over Michigan State showed both flaws and resiliency coming off the bye week, as the Huskers secured a much-needed bounce-back victory at home to start October on the right foot.
Surrendering just 242 total yards, the Nebraska defense looked as if it had ironed out some issues since fans last saw them two weeks ago. With that in mind, here’s a deeper look at the final Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts for every Nebraska defender who saw the field in Saturday’s win.
1. Defensive Line Grades
The Nebraska defensive line delivered its best performance of the season against Michigan State, generating a season-high 20 quarterback hurries. Redshirt freshman Williams Nwaneri continued to headline the unit in both snaps played and overall production, recording a team-high six quarterback pressures by himself. After adding 1.5 sacks to his season total, Nwaneri put together the best game of his young career and flashed the talent that made him such a highly touted recruit.
Junior Cam Lenhardt also turned in his strongest outing of the year, tallying three total tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss, while Elijah Jeudy notched his first sack of the season as well. For a group that badly needed to elevate its play, the defensive line answered the call and was a major reason the Huskers came out on top Saturday afternoon.
2. Linebacker Grades
Veteran linebacker Javin Wright was one of the brightest spots on the entire team, leading the defense with 10 total tackles. He also paced the Huskers with 3.5 tackles for loss and added a half sack as the cherry on top of an outstanding performance.
Vincent Shavers followed Wright’s lead, posting a season-high nine total tackles, including two for loss. His lower overall PFF grade, however, was largely due to struggles in pass coverage and tackling, as he missed three tackles and surrendered three receptions on the day, showing areas he’ll need to clean up as he continues to develop as the season goes on.
Also noteworthy was freshman linebacker Dawson Merritt, who made his first career start in place of the absent Marques Watson-Trent. While the senior's status remains unclear, Saturday’s outing could be the first of many starts for Merritt in what looks like a promising career for the Big Red.
3. Defensive Back Grades
Despite a modest PFF grade, DeShon Singleton was arguably Nebraska’s player of the game against Michigan State. His two interceptions tripled the Huskers’ season total and swung momentum throughout the afternoon. Singleton also added six tackles in what easily became one of the most impactful performances of his career.
Redshirt freshman Donovan Jones continues to handle a heavy workload, logging a season-high snap count against the Spartans. He led the secondary with seven tackles, another encouraging sign for his promising future in Lincoln.
Junior Andrew Marshall saw a major increase in playing time, nearly doubling his snap count from the Michigan game two weeks ago. He recorded four solo tackles and one tackle for loss but surrendered the Spartans’ lone passing touchdown of the day.
That score ended Nebraska’s streak of not allowing a passing touchdown this season, but the secondary’s overall effort remained strong. With seven of eight defensive backs logging double-digit snaps, the group largely held its own against a talented Michigan State receiving corps.
