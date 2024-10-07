QB Grade: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola vs. Rutgers
Nebraska defeated Rutgers 14-7 in one of the more ugly wins the Huskers have had in a while.
It was an especially rough game for the Huskers’ offense. They only managed 261 total yards, three yards less than Rutgers’ 264. It was an especially tough day for Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola. He finished with 134 yards passing with no touchdowns and one ugly interception. He completed just 13 of his 27 attempts through the air.
Even though Raiola struggled mightily, the fact that he was able to lead his team to victory in such a rough performance says a lot about the team around him. After scoring one touchdown on the ground in each of the first two quarters, Nebraska did not score another point the rest of the game. The Blackshirts were able to hold fast for the rest of the game and save the offenses’ rough showing.
The first touchdown of the day for Nebraska came on another fourth and goal from the one-yard line, similar to last week against Purdue. Once again, the Huskers were able to pick up a rushing touchdown in the same short-yardage goal-line situation. That is an encouraging sign that the offensive line has continued to improve, but Raiola did not have much to do with this scoring play. However, it was a crucial drive early in the game.
The only interception of the day for Raiola came with 6:22 left in the second quarter. After Raiola collected a high snap, he faked a handoff and then tried to throw a quick slant. He did not see Rutgers’ defensive back Flip Dixon lurking in the flat and threw it right to him. Dixon returned the interception 23 yards before being run out of bounds.
The Huskers’ only other touchdown came on a handoff to wide receiver Janiran Bonner who took it 11 yards into the end zone. From that point on, the Huskers’ offense did nothing else. They could not put the game away by scoring any more points, even when Rutgers cut the lead to seven late.
Overall, this was Raiola’s worst game of the season. By extension, it was the worst game of the season for the offense as well. But the bottom line is that the Huskers are 5-1 and were able to win the game. That has to count for something.
Grade: C
- Inefficient
- No rhythm in passing game
+ Got the win
