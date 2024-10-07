The Common Fans: Huskers Beat Rutgers in a Street Fight
The Common Fans discuss Nebraska's win over Rutgers as the Huskers head into the bye week at 5-1.
The Common Fans break down Nebraska’s rugged win over Rutgers:
- Huskers win an old fashioned, Big Ten rock fight against the Scarlet Knights.
- Nebraska led 14-0 at half and then held on for dear life for the win.
- Celebrate 5-1!
- Huskers learning how to win, have responded with backs against the wall the last two weeks.
- Blackshirts come up HUGE.
- Two interceptions, game-defining, 3rd quarter goal line stand headline performance by the defense, which also largely bottled up standout RB Kyle Monangai.
- With two blocked punts and a possible injury to punter Brian Buschini, Special Teams remains not so special.
The boys also explore some questions heading into the bye week:
- What to do about Special Teams? The place kicking unit, the punt blocks, and the coverage units have been anywhere from average to bad all season long.
- Concern about Raiola? The true freshman had real struggles for arguably his first time as a Husker.
- Huskers travel to Bloomington after the bye week to face Indiana, who is 6-0 for the first time in their history. Just how good are the Hoosiers?
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
