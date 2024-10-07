After Decades of Watching on TV, 80-Year-Old Fan Attends First Nebraska Volleyball Match
Susan Stevens has been a Nebraska volleyball fan for decades and on Sunday afternoon, she finally made the trek from Pierce to Lincoln checking an important moment off her life's bucket list.
The 80-year-old Husker fan had never been to the Bob Devaney Sports Center for a volleyball match and a fellow Husker fan from North Carolina helped make Stevens' dream become a reality.
The No. 2 Huskers (14-1, 4-0 Big Ten) defeated the Hawkeyes (8-8, 2-2 Big Ten) in straight sets for Stevens to witness. The Huskers won 25-17, 25-11, and 25-13 marking Nebraska's eighth consecutive sweep against Iowa and their 11th straight victory since their loss at SMU.
Nebraska recorded seven aces and only one service error during the match. The last time the Huskers achieved at least seven aces with one or fewer service errors was on Nov. 12, 2017, against Rutgers, when they had nine aces and one error.
Following the team's victory over Stanford on Sept. 18, Stevens posted her customary congratulatory message on the Husker Volleyball Facebook page.
Little did she know, her post that day would potentially change her life.
“I wrote that I’d like to go to a game,” she told Sam Cobb of 1011 NOW. “I’ve never been and it’s on my bucket list."
The term "bucket list" struck a chord with Rocky Almond, a longtime teacher and dedicated Nebraska fan, all the way in Oak Island, N.C.
“I saw that,” Almond said. "And I’m like, ‘Oh, I can’t let that go.’"
"I’ve been blessed with so many bucket list things, that now I’m kinda helping others go through theirs.”
Almond created his own post searching for tickets and it wasn't long before one of his former students was able to provide two for Sunday’s rivalry matchup againt the Hawkeyes.
Stevens wasn't sure if the offer was real or if it was a prank.
“I was leary,” she said. “I thought ‘Oh jeez! I cannot believe he saw that!”
As she entered the building before the first serve, she said she was hoping for a sweep. Tthat was exactly what the Huskers delivered.
Nebraska is back in action Friday, hosting No. 10 Purdue. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Fans can also tune in for audio coverage on the Huskers Radio Network.
