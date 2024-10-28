QB Grade: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola vs. Ohio State
Heading into the matchup against Ohio State, there weren’t many people who expected Nebraska to put up a fight, especially after what happened against Indiana.
However, the Huskers only lost 21–17 to the Buckeyes and had plenty of chances to win the game. True freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola finished 21/32 for 152 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception. The offense was unable to generate explosive plays and take advantage of opportunities that could have won them the game against Ohio State. Even though it is impressive that the game was close, this was ultimately a missed opportunity for Nebraska.
Raiola and the offense could not get anything going on their first three possessions and had to punt on each one. The Huskers’ first points of the game came after a 38-yard run by Raiola that set up a 39-yard field goal. The Huskers trailed 7-3 at that point.
The Huskers were able to tack on another field goal before the half from 50 yards out. 14-6 is not a halftime score that many would've predicted, but the Huskers were within striking distance. The first possession of the second half for Nebraska ended with another field goal after the offense went 58 yards in 12 plays. It was 14-9, but the offense was missing opportunities to score touchdowns rather than field goals. Against a team like Ohio State, field goals are never enough.
The biggest missed opportunity of the game for Nebraska's offense came after an interception gave them a very short field, but they were unable to score on fourth and goal from the one-yard line. The inability to get a touchdown in that situation sums up the struggles that the offense had against Ohio State's defense.
The Huskers were able to score their only touchdown of the day after a nine-play, 74-yard touchdown drive that ended with a Dante Dowdell touchdown run from one yard out. However, Ohio State answered with its own touchdown drive, and Nebraska had no response after that. The game ended on an interception by Raiola on 3rd & 19 with 1:18 to go in the game.
While Raiola showed composure in a hostile road atmosphere, he was unable to make plays that would help Nebraska score touchdowns instead of field goals. The inability to finish drives was the Huskers’ undoing in this game.
Grade: B-
