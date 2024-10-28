Nebraska Women's Basketball's Alexis Markowski Named to Naismith Trophy Watch List
Just a week before the season begins and Nebraska basketball senior Alexis Markowski continues to garner much-deserved attention.
The Lincoln native has been named to the Jersey Mike's Naismith College Women's Basketball Player of the Year Watch List. This is the third time Markowski has been named to the list in her career.
Markowski is a three-time All-Big Ten selection who earned first-team all-conference honors a year ago. She averaged team bests of 15.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game to help Nebraska advance to the NCAA Tournament second round after a run to the Big Ten Championship Game.
A graduate of Lincoln Pius X, Markowski enters her senior season for the Huskers with a share of the school record of 40 double-doubles with former Nebraska first-team All-Americans Kelsey Griffin (2006-10) and Jordan Hooper (2011-14). She owns 1,363 career points and is closing in on 1,000 career rebounds (956).
In her first season as a Husker, Markowski was the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
In the preseason exhibition against Doane on Sunday, Markowski had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. The preseason No. 23 Huskers will open the season on Nov. 4. Nebraska and Omaha will tip off at noon CST.
MORE: Nebraska Football's Updated Bowl Projections After Loss to Ohio State
MORE: Matt Rhule Talks Defense, Officiating Ahead of Nebraska's Game Against UCLA
MORE: Big Ten Says Replay Failed Before Halftime of Nebraska-Ohio State Game
MORE: Nebraska Bounces Back and Earns Respect in 21-17 Loss at No. 4 Ohio State
MORE: Nebraska Can Win Any Game Left on the Schedule
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.