Big Ten Says Replay Failed Before Halftime of Nebraska-Ohio State Football Game
The Big Ten Conference has admitted to an error in officiating during Nebraska football's game at No. 4 Ohio State.
Just before halftime, NU seemed to pick up a first down. The spot, however, had the Huskers short, causing confusion and allowing the clock to run. The league sent out a statement Monday about the error.
"During Nebraska's final drive of the first half, on second down with two yards to gain on the Ohio State 39-yard line, the ball was incorrectly spotted after a run by Cornhuskers RB (Emmett) Johnson. The ball carrier crossed the 37-yard line and a first down should have been awarded to Nebraska. Replay should have stopped the game to review the spot since it involved the line-to-gain."
Luckily for Nebraska, John Hohl drilled the 54-yard field goal. Unfortunately, that was just one of several obvious errors in a game that saw the Huskers fall by three points on the road.
Enjoy a video montage below of more missed calls.
MORE: Nebraska Bounces Back and Earns Respect in 21-17 Loss at No. 4 Ohio State
MORE: Nebraska Can Win Any Game Left on the Schedule
MORE: Not a Moral Victory, but a Morale Victory for Nebraska
MORE: Adam Carriker on Nebraska’s Play Calling and the Huskers’ Crucial November Stretch
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Beats Doane in Exhibition, 89-52
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.