Big Ten Says Replay Failed Before Halftime of Nebraska-Ohio State Football Game

The conference has admitted to an error in officiating during the Huskers' game at No. 4 Ohio State.

Kaleb Henry

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) celebrates a tackle of Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Ohio State won 21-17.
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) celebrates a tackle of Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Ohio State won 21-17. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Big Ten Conference has admitted to an error in officiating during Nebraska football's game at No. 4 Ohio State.

Just before halftime, NU seemed to pick up a first down. The spot, however, had the Huskers short, causing confusion and allowing the clock to run. The league sent out a statement Monday about the error.

"During Nebraska's final drive of the first half, on second down with two yards to gain on the Ohio State 39-yard line, the ball was incorrectly spotted after a run by Cornhuskers RB (Emmett) Johnson. The ball carrier crossed the 37-yard line and a first down should have been awarded to Nebraska. Replay should have stopped the game to review the spot since it involved the line-to-gain."

Luckily for Nebraska, John Hohl drilled the 54-yard field goal. Unfortunately, that was just one of several obvious errors in a game that saw the Huskers fall by three points on the road.

Enjoy a video montage below of more missed calls.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

