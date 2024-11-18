Is Nebraska Football Cursed?
The latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast looks at Nebraska's loss to USC, which happened in all too familiar fashion.
In this story:
The Common Fans discuss Nebraska’s heartbreaking loss to USC.
- The loss to USC perfectly sums up the last decade of Husker football.
- The unlucky bounces, the inability to make crucial stops on defense when needed, the offense not being able to convert key opportunities: all of it is all too familiar to the Big Red faithful.
- The painful loss leaves the Common Fans wondering if Nebraska football is cursed.
- Can the Huskers win one of their last two to get to a bowl game?
- Have we seen enough through nearly two years of Matt Rhule to believe the team will turn a corner and take off in 2025?
- Examining the Dana Holgorsen impact.
- The good-but-not-great Nebraska defense.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch above!
