Nebraska Misses a Bowl Game in Latest Projections
After Nebraska's loss to USC, the Huskers are on the brink of missing out on a bowl game.
ESPN writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach updated their bowl projections after Week 12. For the first time this season, Nebraska was not included in either of their bowl projections. This development comes after the Huskers lost a 28-20 heartbreaker to USC on Saturday. They now sit at 5-5 and need to win one of their final two games against Wisconsin or Iowa to qualify for a bowl appearance.
A week ago, the Huskers were projected to play in the Rate Bowl in Phoenix against Texas Tech or Baylor. However, after losing a fourth consecutive game, confidence in the Huskers is waning. This week, Nebraska will take on Wisconsin at home. This is the Huskers' best chance to pick up a bowl-clinching victory. If they cannot lock up a postseason appearance with a win against the Badgers, they will have to defeat Iowa on the road in the regular-season finale.
Missing out on a bowl game would be heartbreaking for Nebraska's players and the fan base. After a 5-1 start, a bowl game looked like a sure thing. But in college football, nothing is certain. Husker fans are still waiting for an end to the postseason drought that began in 2017.
The sting was bad enough after last season's 5-3 start didn't result in bowl eligibility. Falling one win short after this year's 5-1 start would hurt even more. Right now, that is what is projected to happen. The Huskers must change the narrative themselves, and fast.
