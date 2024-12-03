Report: Nebraska Football to Hire Kentucky's Daikiel Shorts as Wide Receivers Coach
The coaching changes continue for Nebraska football.
A day after Dana Holgorsen signed a two-year contract to stay on as Nebraska's offensive coordinator, a new wide receivers coach is reportedly set to join the team. According to multiple reports, Kentucky's Daikiel Shorts is expected to take the position.
Other reports Monday indicated Garret McGuire, the wide receivers coach for the past two seasons, would not be kept on in that same role.
Shorts has been the wide receivers coach in Lexington for just one season. Prior to that, he coached the wide receivers at Houston from 2021-23, was the director of player personnel with the Cougars from 2019-20, and was a program assistant at West Virginia in 2018.
As a player, Shorts spent 2013-16 at West Virginia at the same time Holgorsen was the head coach. He spent the 2017 season on the Buffalo Bills practice squad.
