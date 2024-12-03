All Huskers

Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction: Dana Holgorsen Staying as Nebraska's Offensive Coordinator

Adam sees this as huge on a number of fronts

Adam Carriker

Gut Reaction: DANA HOLGORSEN IS BACK As Nebraska’s OC! WRs COACH Garret McGuire Is NOT Back!
Gut Reaction: DANA HOLGORSEN IS BACK As Nebraska’s OC! WRs COACH Garret McGuire Is NOT Back! /
In this story:

Adam Carriker is pretty pumped that Dana Holgorsen is officially back as Nebraska's offensive coordinator! This is huge for recruiting, the transfer portal & the Huskers' future! Holgorsen's average offensive rankings as an OC in his career are pretty mind blowing. He's also coached 20 All-Americans & 50 NFL Draft picks. On the other hand, WRs coach Garret McGuire is NOT being brought back. It's craziness, Husker fans!

Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.

MORE: Holgorsen Signs Two-Year Contract as Nebraska's Offensive Coordinator

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Falls to Third in Final Regular-Season AVCA Rankings

MORE: Nebraska Linebacker Mikai Gbayor to Enter Transfer Portal

MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Receives AP Poll Votes for Second Consecutive Week

MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Remains in AP Top 25

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Adam Carriker
ADAM CARRIKER

Home/Football