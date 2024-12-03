Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction: Dana Holgorsen Staying as Nebraska's Offensive Coordinator
Adam sees this as huge on a number of fronts
In this story:
Adam Carriker is pretty pumped that Dana Holgorsen is officially back as Nebraska's offensive coordinator! This is huge for recruiting, the transfer portal & the Huskers' future! Holgorsen's average offensive rankings as an OC in his career are pretty mind blowing. He's also coached 20 All-Americans & 50 NFL Draft picks. On the other hand, WRs coach Garret McGuire is NOT being brought back. It's craziness, Husker fans!
