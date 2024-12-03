Dana Holgorsen Signs Two-Year Contract as Nebraska Football's Offensive Coordinator
Dana Holgorsen will be staying in Lincoln a little longer.
The Nebraska football program announced Monday that Holgorsen has signed a two-year contract to serve as the offensive coordinator for the Huskers. He held that role for the final three games of the regular season.
Holgorsen's two-year contract will pay him $1.2 million annually.
Under Holgorsen’s direction, Nebraska improved on offense over the final three games, highlighted by a 44-25 victory over Wisconsin on Nov. 23. In that game, Nebraska posted its highest point total since 2021, while its total offense (473), rushing offense (180) and passing offense (293) outputs were all the second-best of the 2024 season.
“We are excited that Dana Holgorsen has agreed to be our offensive coordinator moving forward,” Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said. “Dana is one of the elite offensive minds in football, and the progress we made in our final three games provides a glimpse of the potential of our offense under his direction. We look forward to Dana leading our offense into the bowl game and building for the 2025 season.”
Holgorsen joined the Huskers this fall after spending the past 13 seasons as a head coach at West Virginia (2011-18) and Houston (2019-23). He owns a 92-69 record as a collegiate head coach, ranking second at West Virginia in coaching victories and fifth on Houston’s all-time wins chart.
The news of Holgorsen sticking around comes as reports of defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton are set to take positions at Florida State.
