Running, Passing & Banana Balls: A First Look at Nebraska's New Punter
It's pretty common to hear a head football coach praise the running and passing ability of one of his star players. It's not so common when that praise is heaped onto the team's punter.
Meet Archie Wilson.
"I saw him a little bit this summer," Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule said Monday. "I think what he can do is fantastic. He can roll right, he can roll left. He can really run, he's fast, he can throw."
The true freshman comes to Lincoln after playing Australian Rules football for Haileybury College as a defender. He's also a product of Prokick Australia, which is no stranger to producing kicking talent that transfers well to the American game. The program has delivered eight Ray Guy Award winners and 29 punters have gone on to play in either the NFL or CFL, so the path has been traversed before.
However, it's how Nebraska might use him that will certainly be a change of pace in Lincoln.
"I think we proved last year, I think we faked it a couple of times, we love to fake the ball," Rhule said. "If you don't know the aiming point, and you know there's a chance he could throw the ball or run with it, I think that's going to put defenses really at a disadvantage."
Another disadvantage for opposing teams of the Big Red this season is that Wilson can punt with either his right or left foot. Former Creighton pitcher Pat Venditte would be proud.
"It just adds another element," Rhule said. "You know, teams, when they face a left-footed punter, they'll try to have a left-footed guy in that week. In the NFL, they'll bring a guy in for the practice squad that week because the ball spins differently. Archie's going to kick the ball right-footed, he's going to kick the ball left-footed, so as a returner, you get both spins."
It was at this point of the opening press conference of fall camp that the conversation got a bit more fun. Rhule, while continuing to talk about how versatile Wilson will be, pointed out that Wilson also kicks "banana balls." This, of course, elicited the follow-up question of "what's a banana ball?"
"It's a ball that just spins this way, so it just kind of boomerangs on ya like a banana," Rhule said while gesturing a spinning motion. "It bananas on you. You know, you talk about our wind here at Memorial Stadium and the ability to spin the ball in different ways. You know, those guys grew up playing rugby in Australia. They basically play catch with their feet. He's really special with the things he can do."
Rhule also pointed out that he was able to work with Carolina Panther punter Johnny Hekker for a few years, praising how Hekker was able to kick balls that were impossible to catch with no wind, let alone the nice gameday breezes you'll see in Lincoln during the changing of the seasons.
What Wilson will find is a fan base looking for a guy who can truly flip the field when needed. In 2024, Nebraska averaged just 41 yards per punt. In 2020 and 2022, the average didn't even get above 40. Whether Rhule uses him on fakes is to be seen, but it's been a while since there's been a big, booming leg back there.
Like with anything else, in the end of July -- time will tell. However, the early clips from practice have fans hopeful for a resurgence of a Ray Guy Award finalist on Nebraska's special teams roster.
