Six Huskers Voted Nebraska Football Team Captains
For the first time under Matt Rhule, Nebraska football has elected captains for the season.
A social media post on Saturday showed Rhule informing the team of who the captains were. The captains were chosen by team vote.
Nebraska's 2025 captains feature three players on offense and three on defense. As voted on by the team, the captains are Marques Buford, Dylan Raiola, Henry Lutovsky, DeShon Singleton, Ceyair Wright, and. Dane Key
"It was very clear the guys you voted," Rhule said in the video. "And a lot of other guys got votes. What's important is these are the guys you have chosen to lead this team."
Rhule said he's never done this before and is taking the process "very seriously". All six captains had to sign a proclamation.
In the first two years under Rhule, Nebraska had game captains that were chosen each week.
On the offensive side of the ball, a returning starter at quarterback, an offensive lineman with 38 games of experience, and a transfer were voted as captains. Defensively, all three are defensive backs and at the top of the depth chart for the rover, cornerback, and safety spots.
Raiola set freshman records for passing yards (2,819) and completion percentage (67.1) in 2024. Going into his sophomore season, he's on the Maxwell Award watch list, which honors the most outstanding player in college football. Raiola was among Nebraska's representatives at Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas.
Lutovsky made a career-high 11 starts as a junior, taking his Husker total to 38 games played. After being on the right side the last few seasons, he is slated to start at left guard against Cincinnati. Lutovsky was among Nebraska's representatives at Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas.
Key transferred to Nebraska after three seasons at Kentucky. While a Wildcat, he played in 38 games with 35 starts, catching 126 passes for 1,870 yards, and 14 touchdowns. Key is a single-digit player, wearing No. 6 this fall.
Buford finally played a full, healthy season in 2024. Making seven starts at corner and five at safety, he totaled 35 tackles and recorded one interception with a career-high five pass breakups. Buford is a single-digit player, wearing No. 3 this fall.
Singleton also bounced back last fall from a rehab assignment to start all 13 games. He recorded a career-high 71 tackles, which ranked second on the team, with 1.0 tackle for loss, a career-high three pass breakups, one interception, and one fumble recovery. Singleton, who was among the trio at Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas, is a single-digit player, wearing No. 8 this fall.
Wright began his career at USC, playing in 23 games with 15 starts from 2021-23. Last fall, he played in all 13 games, making eight starts for the Big Red. He set career highs with 39 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, two interceptions, six pass breakups and one forced fumble. Wright is a single-digit player, wearing No. 1 this fall.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.