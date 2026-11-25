

George Stockwell was seven years old the last time Nebraska beat a ranked opponent.



He's now a freshman in college.

An entire childhood of watching Nebraska find increasingly creative ways to lose football games. For blaming his dad being from Hartington and dragging him to the Huskers. Fourth-quarter collapses, missed field goals, questionable coaching decisions, and enough emotional damage to make a New York Jets fan sympathetic.

And then came Saturday.



Nebraska 31, Ohio State 28.

George rushed the field. He cried. This time for tears of joy. For once, George and all Nebraska fans were crying for all the right reasons.

Uncle Bob watched the game on DVR after driving across the country. He didn’t want to watch and drive - he would have crashed. Jay, apparently deciding that experiencing history was less important than staying warm, retreated to the Champions Club at halftime.

We've Seen This Movie Before. Someone Changed the Ending.

The game could not have started worse - three penalties on three plays. A punt. A Jeremiah Smith touchdown. Down 7-0 in the first few minutes.



Oh boy.



Then Nebraska did something completely unexpected - the Huskers rattled off 21 unanswered points before entering halftime with a 21-14 lead.

Given what’s happened in the last decade, nobody in Memorial Stadium was particularly comfortable. (Except for Jay, who was warm and toasty in the Champions Club.)

For the second consecutive game, Nebraska didn't abandon the running game. It didn't panic. It didn't ask Anthony Colandrea to become Superman on every third down … even if, pretty much, he was.

For every punch delivered by the Buckeyes, the Huskers had an answer. Then came the last Ohio State TD … and the collective angst in Memorial Stadium was palpable. How would we blow it this time?



We didn’t. Victory. Better yet, a well-deserved victory.

Tom Osborne Must Be Smiling.



For the better part of two seasons, Uncle Bob has been preaching the virtues of physical, run-oriented, complementary football. He was calling for Dana Holgorsen to go LAST season.



We may never hear the end of it now.

Under Glenn Thomas, Nebraska ran the ball 43 times and passed 28 times. Two-tight-end formations. Three-tight-end formations. Pulling blockers. Passes to running backs and tight ends.

In cold, rainy Lincoln, it looked suspiciously like old-time Nebraska football.

Jamal Rule's 23 carries for 70 yards won't make anybody's Heisman highlight reel, but they helped keep the offense on schedule. Isaiah Mozee continued to emerge, Luke Lindenmeyer moved the chains, and Anthony Colandrea impressed with both his arm and legs.

The numbers tell the story:

Total offense: Nebraska 376, Ohio State 335.

Rushing yards: Nebraska 176, Ohio State 76.

First downs: Nebraska 23, Ohio State 16.

Third-down conversions: Nebraska 10 of 16.

Red-zone efficiency: Nebraska 4 of 4.

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Meanwhile, Rob Aurich's injury-depleted Blackshirts held their ground against an exceptionally talented Ohio State offense, producing a fumble recovery and an interception. Freshman Danny Odem was especially impressive.

Jeremiah Smith is ridiculous, by the way. Just give him the Heisman already. Freshman quarterback Luke Fahey (from Mission Viejo CA!) deserves considerably more credit than he's probably getting from Ohio State fans - he’s already good and is going to be a stud.

But Nebraska was the better football team on Saturday.



We've waited a long time to write that sentence.

Give Matt Rhule His Flowers.

We've been hard on Matt Rhule this season. Deservedly so.



But if we're going to criticize the man when things go wrong, we ought to acknowledge him when things go right.

Moving on from Dana Holgorsen and handing the offense to Glenn Thomas has produced immediate results: 31 points against Rutgers and 31 against Ohio State.

Should the change have happened sooner? Probably.



Does it make us wonder what might have been against Indiana and Oregon? Absolutely.

But as Uncle Bob reminded us, don't look back.



For the first time in weeks, Nebraska's future is considerably more interesting than its past.

And Now, the Terrible Corn State.

Nothing quite ruins a perfectly good Thanksgiving weekend like the prospect of losing to Iowa and their crappy corn that’s so bad, they probably turn most of it into ethanol.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a 34–17 victory over Illinois, boast the nation's top scoring defense, and possess the kind of special teams that can turn one Nebraska mistake into a LONG afternoon.

Nebraska enters Friday with a plus-seven turnover margin compared to Iowa's plus-one. Protecting the football, controlling possession, and keeping Iowa's return game from becoming a factor will be critical.

The last thing the Huskers need is an emotional hangover following their biggest victory in years.

For Glenn Thomas, the formula remains the same. Run the damn ball to set up the pass.



For Rob Aurich, make Hank Brown beat you with his arm.



And for Matt Rhule, prove that Saturday wasn't an exception.



Nebraska 31, Iowa 24

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