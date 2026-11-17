

Well, look at that.



Nebraska ran the football. Used its tight ends. Controlled the clock. Played physical defense. Took care of the ball. While we love to think the coaching staff actually listens to SMQ, this is the exact game plan we've been screaming for the better part of a year and a half (except for maybe the reliance on 11 personnel.)

Run the damn ball. Use the tight ends. Stop trying to turn every possession into an audition for the NFL passing combine. Play Big Ten football. The result? Nebraska's first Big Ten shutout, bowl eligibility at 6-4, and a game that was considerably more enjoyable than most of the close losses we've endured this season.

While it’s painful to look back and wonder what would have happened if we’d done this all year…we’re not going to go there. OK, we went there - we’re just not going to live there.

The Game Plan We've Been Begging For

Before the game, Matt Rhule said he wanted a physical team that dominated the running game, involved the tight ends, and moved the ball methodically down the field.

Then, to his credit, Nebraska actually did it. Even if it did take a minute for Glenn Thomas to properly position his microphone.

The Huskers opened in an 11-personnel formation, with three wide receivers on the field. Normally, that's our cue to start yelling at the television.

Instead, Nebraska started running the ball.



And kept running it.



And Rutgers couldn't do a damn thing about it.

Jamal Rule carried 22 times for 103 yards. Anthony Colandrea averaged 7.3 yards per carry, and Mekhi Nelson averaged 10.3.

Nebraska also remembered that running backs and tight ends are eligible receivers. Carter Nelson caught two passes for 53 yards, while Luke Lindenmeyer added three for 52. Instead of repeatedly launching high-risk throws downfield, the Huskers used their tight ends and backs to move the chains and wear down the defense.

In the first half, Nebraska called 22 runs and just 10 passes. Zero completions to wide receivers.

It was deliberate. It was physical. It was effective. It was glorious.

And it was exactly what this team should have been doing all season (see - we went there.)

Let's Not Pretend Rutgers Was Ohio State

Now, before we start ordering Big Ten championship merchandise, a little perspective.



Rutgers was awful.

Not just regular awful. We're talking about a team missing its starting quarterback, its backup QB, and its leading WR. As George pointed out, this was hardly a meaningful test of Nebraska's championship credentials.

He's right. But here's the thing: You still have to beat the team in front of you.

And Nebraska didn't merely beat Rutgers. It dominated the Scarlet Knights from start to finish.

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The defense pitched a shutout, created two turnovers, and never allowed Rutgers to establish anything resembling an offense.

Special teams contributed, too. The Huskers made their kicks, delivered a terrific punt that pinned Rutgers at its own one-yard line, and avoided the sort of self-inflicted disaster that has become an unfortunate Nebraska specialty.

No turnovers. A shutout. Thirty-one points.

The Beauty of Wearing Somebody Down

One of the most satisfying parts of this game was watching Nebraska establish its physical presence early and then maintain it. This wasn't a team frantically trying to score 21 points before remembering that it had running backs.

Nebraska committed to the run from the beginning. Long drives. Tough yards. Running to set up the pass…as it should be.

By the second half, Rutgers was getting pounded. It was starting to look like a late-night New Jersey ER with all the players being down for Rutgers.

That's what a running game does. It's not just about the yards on a particular play. It's about imposing your will on the opponent over four quarters.

Six Wins. A Bowl Game. And One More Dangerous Dose of Hope.

Nebraska is bowl-eligible.



That's good news, even if we end up playing in the Half-Empty Soda and Complimentary Bag of Chips Bowl.

We'll take the extra practices. We'll take another game. We'll take the win.

Matt Rhule promised physical, disciplined, and run-first football - an SMQ dream! The team delivered. So let’s celebrate the victory and move on to next week, when we’ll probably drink more of the Kool-Aid… because that’s what we do.

Saturday gave us a glimpse of the Nebraska team we've wanted to see all year.

Go Big Red.

Also, we’ve got a big SMQ shout-out to up-and-coming Nashville artist (and Nebraska native) Ingrid Griffin, who played a private show for Team SMQ last week, featuring her song “The Good Life.” Ingrid’s playing at the Benson Theatre in Omaha on Nov 28th. Tell her Jay Stockwell and Bob Frady sent you!

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Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.