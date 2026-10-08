SMQ: Nebraska vs. Indiana Is What We’ve All Been Waiting For



Here’s what we’ve all been waiting for. To say SMQ is pumped - yet still somewhat terrified - would be an understatement.

Nebraska is 5-0. Indiana is 5-0. The defending national champions are coming to Lincoln. Saturday at 11 a.m., we get to find out how much Nebraska’s first five wins actually tell us.

We’ve enjoyed the points. We’ve argued about the play-calling. We’ve wondered whether the Blackshirts can stop a serious running game. Now - FINALLY - we get answers.

The defending national champions arrive ranked No. 7 in the AP poll with 21 consecutive wins. Jay thinks Indiana is the best team in America, regardless of the number beside its name. Curt Cignetti has certainly built a team that makes Nebraska’s collection of false starts and holding penalties look especially expensive.

Indiana had zero penalties and zero turnovers at Rutgers. Imagine watching an entire football game without yelling about either. Sounds relaxing but maybe a little boring, because there’s nothing like screaming “FUMBLE” at your TV screen. Here’s hoping for some good, old-fashioned boredom. Nebraska cannot spend Saturday donating yards to a team this good.

The biggest question - and SMQ’s key to the game - is the running game. Both running games have been dominant and both rushing defenses have been good.

Can Nebraska stop Indiana’s ground-pounding offense? Can Nebraska ride the backs of the grown men on their line and establish its own success against what looks like a dominant run defense?

Indiana QB Josh Hoover hasn’t thrown an interception this season, which is way easier when the running game keeps giving you second-and-three and forces defenders toward the line of scrimmage.

For the past two years - much to the annoyance of Bob - we’ve been spoon-fed “truths” about how Dana Holgerson is an offensive genius. Well…it’s time for that genius to emerge. Is it a make-or-break game for Nebraska’s OC? Team SMQ certainly thinks so.

Against Maryland, Nebraska recovered from a rough start and won 48-23. Good adjustments. Good finish. But a repeat of the first 20 minutes might spell doom for the Huskers.

Jamal Rule’s availability and effectiveness matter enormously. He missed the Maryland game. Jay’s path to an upset starts with Rule having an exceptional afternoon and Anthony Colandrea adding a threat with his legs.

That doesn’t mean pretending Colandrea is Tommie Frazier. Watching the option was like watching an “almost” car crash in slow motion and SMQ wondering whether everyone involved had met before the snap.

Use Colandrea’s mobility. Keep getting Kwazi Gilmer involved. And quit turning manageable situations into obvious passing downs with penalties. George also thinks Nebraska needs a takeaway. Against an offense this careful with the ball, stealing a possession could be the difference.

The 7½-point spread favors Indiana. Our predictions are less unanimous.



George, having spent much of the season resisting the Kool-Aid (which was invented in Hastings!) has grabbed a whole pitcher-full: Nebraska 38, Indiana 34. He’s imagining a field rush with goalposts becoming endangered.

Jay sees Indiana winning 34-27. Nebraska covers, but the Hoosiers remain unbeaten.



Bob can’t decide between winning a nail-biter or losing badly. So it’s either Indiana 45, Nebraska 8, or Nebraska 31, Indiana 30.

This is the game we wanted: a chance to find out whether Nebraska can do more than handle the manageable part of its schedule.



The realist is nervous. The fan votes on hope.



Indiana 34, Nebraska 27

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