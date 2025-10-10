Ready the Road Crew — the Big Red is Rollin' East!
The Huskers are hittin’ the highway for a pair of road games, and the first stop is College Park. Four-and-one. Confidence high. Kool-Aid supply fully stocked. The vibes? Immaculate. The mission? Simple — silence the Terrapins and prove that Nebraska travels just as well as it celebrates at home.Maryland’s a curious case. They look shiny on paper — 19 sacks, freshman QB Malik Washington, a defense that bites. But scratch the surface and it’s a different story. Up 20–0 on Washington… and lost 24–20. Oof. A stat like that says it all: talented, sure, but not yet battle-tested.
SMQ’s George called it “a battle of the lines.” He’s not wrong. The Terrapins’ pass rush is real, but Nebraska’s got the antidote — a sharper Dylan Raiola, a more balanced playbook, and a little something called momentum. Last week’s sack-fest taught this team lessons that stick. Holgerson and Raiola both said it — not every sack is on the O-line. Sometimes it’s play design, sometimes it’s timing, sometimes it’s experience. And experience is growing fast in Lincoln.
Jay’s got faith. Bob’s got swagger. And the whole crew agrees: Nebraska’s special teams and secondary are elite — and those travel well.
Maryland’s defense might roar early, but they can’t run, and that’s trouble. Nebraska’s biggest weakness has always been the dual-threat quarterback — and the Terrapins don’t have one. Translation: the Huskers can pin their ears back and let it rip.
We’ve got the law firm of Johnson, Nelson and Ives ready to clock in. Feed Emmett early and often. Let Dylan cook from a clean(er) pocket. Bubble screens, quick slants, and a little play-action spice — that’s the recipe. And when it hits? The scoreboard’s gonna light up like Memorial Stadium in prime time.
Vegas has Nebraska favored by 5½. We say that’s disrespectful. The over’s creeping up. We say it’s not high enough.
Because this isn’t just another Saturday. It’s a statement Saturday.
Prediction: Nebraska 34, Maryland 21.
(Because we’re polite — but we think it’ll be more.)
The Big Red is about to roll through College Park like a corn-fed freight train. The Terrapins might crawl out of their shells… but they won’t like what’s coming.
