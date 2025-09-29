Spartans Also Fresh Off a Bye Week Ahead of Nebraska Game
Bye weeks are a blessing and a curse for college football teams.
If you're fresh off a win and your undefeated season is still intact, they're great and very needed. However, in the case of both Michigan State and Nebraska, last week's bye week came at the absolute worst time.
Both teams suffered their first losses of the season. Nebraska couldn't complete the comeback in a 30-27 loss to No. 21 Michigan in Lincoln, and the Spartans came up short against No. 25 USC to the tune of 45-31 in Los Angeles.
Now, both teams are 3-1 and haven't played football in nine days and counting.
"We kind of approached it early in the week to take a deep look at ourselves," Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith said during his Monday press conference. "Monday and Tuesday — a lot of self scouting, trying to learn from our first four games, what we put on tape, what we're doing well, what we've got to do better."
The Spartans will also be coming to Lincoln pretty banged up, as most teams are after the first handful of games. Smith said his team is adopting the "next guy up" mentality this week in several spots and said they took advantage of the bye week last week by spending a little extra time on Nebraska on both Thursday and Sunday.
Since the Huskers also had the week off from game action, Michigan State was able to start game install earlier than they usually can during a bye week. In most cases, the team you're waiting for is still playing during your bye week, so you're waiting to see what other wrinkles they add before drafting up your complete game plan. With Nebraska, it's not something the Spartans had to worry about.
"I think there is some clarity when both teams have a bye," Smith said. "There's not going to be any new tape. We approach it with a focus on ourselves the first couple of days, but then you head into your opponent. They're not going to play again, so some of the decisions you can make earlier because you're not waiting on their final game. There are advantages and disadvantages."
An advantage for the fellas in East Lansing is trying to dissect Nebraska's offense. Since the season opener against Cincinnati, the Huskers haven't exactly been slowed down by the opposition. Smith credits that to Nebraska's experience on the coaching staff.
"They've got some coaches over there," he said. "I mean, coach (Dana) Holgorsen, they know what they're doing offensively, and it shows up on tape. I think they're close to leading the country in some of these stats and points and passing offense."
Smith also praised the culture brought in by head coach Matt Rhule. Now in his third season, many national pundits are expecting a big jump from the Huskers, and Smith echoed those sentiments.
"These guys are a good football team and can score a lot of points," he said. "The quarterback's one of the better ones we're going to play. Defensively, I think they hold their own, doing some really good things, especially on the back end of the defense. It stands out on tape."
Like Nebraska, Michigan State had to spend all of last week dwelling on what went wrong in their first loss of the season, and Smith was quick to point out the road isn't getting any easier. They are on the road in a hostile environment this weekend against Nebraska, and after a home game against UCLA, they play back-to-back games against currently unbeaten teams in Indiana and in-state rival Michigan.
When asked about the tough four-game stretch ahead, Smith said he wouldn't have it any other way.
"Yeah, I mean that's what we love to be a part of," he said. "I mean, this Big 10 Conference is week in and week out. You've got to bring your fastball, you've got to bring your A game. It's tough to win games."
He also said, despite his team's most recent loss, they're entering Lincoln on Saturday rejuvenated and with a fresh mindset.
"Each week has a life of its own," Smith said. "We talked about that, too. You're going to play a game, you're going to learn from it, but that previous game does not determine (or) define what the next game's going to be about. Each week is its own process, and we're excited about the challenge that presents."
Ultimately, for the Spartans to find success against the Huskers, it will be determined by how much they can disrupt Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola. Through four games, the Husker signal caller has a passer efficiency rating of 171.7 and has thrown 11 touchdowns to just one interception.
The additions of transfers Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter have opened up Nebraska's playbook and Holgorsen's creativity as offensive coordinator. It's a challenge, Smith says, his guys have to be ready for, no matter who is in there.
"They're just so effective with (the passing game)," Smith said. "It's blended with some run-pass options. The quarterback can change his arm angle, their efficiency — you know, their ability to stay out of third and long because of the passing. They've got some weapons they're throwing into it."
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CDT between the Huskers and Spartans and will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network.
