All Huskers

Spring Practices Begin: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule, Players Meet with the Media

The Huskers are through two days of spring practices. Coach Matt Rhule, along with running back Emmett Johnson and defensive back Marques Buford Jr., met with the media Tuesday.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule meets with the media after day two of 2025 spring practices on March 25, 2025.
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule meets with the media after day two of 2025 spring practices on March 25, 2025. / Kaleb Henry
In this story:

Spring football has officially begun in Lincoln.

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media Tuesday after the second day of spring practices. The team isn't in full pads yet, with rules dictating the first couple practices be with helmets only.

"I really think of these first two days as classroom instruction on grass," Rhule said. "There is no depth chart. The job is not to figure out who is going to play, but who can play."

The pads will go on Thursday, which is when media will have an opportunity to watch a portion of practice.

Other topics discussed include the national runner-up wrestling team, Pro Day, Dylan Raiola, the spring game idea from Deion Sanders, recruiting during this spring ahead of roster limits and revenue sharing, and "the secret sauce at Nebraska," and more.

Rhule's appearance, as well as that from running back Emmett Johnson and defensive back Marques Buford Jr., will be posted below. Keep scrolling for more coverage from Tuesday's media availability.

Coverage

  • Refresh page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football