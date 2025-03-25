Spring Practices Begin: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule, Players Meet with the Media
Spring football has officially begun in Lincoln.
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media Tuesday after the second day of spring practices. The team isn't in full pads yet, with rules dictating the first couple practices be with helmets only.
"I really think of these first two days as classroom instruction on grass," Rhule said. "There is no depth chart. The job is not to figure out who is going to play, but who can play."
The pads will go on Thursday, which is when media will have an opportunity to watch a portion of practice.
Other topics discussed include the national runner-up wrestling team, Pro Day, Dylan Raiola, the spring game idea from Deion Sanders, recruiting during this spring ahead of roster limits and revenue sharing, and "the secret sauce at Nebraska," and more.
Rhule's appearance, as well as that from running back Emmett Johnson and defensive back Marques Buford Jr., will be posted below. Keep scrolling for more coverage from Tuesday's media availability.
