

It was a quick trip for Anthony Colandrea from the mountaintop to the basement. The Iowa Hawkeyes made sure of that.

Six short days after being on top of the world, Colandrea — the Associated Press National Player of the Week against Ohio State — became dead weight to the Nebraska offense on Black Friday in Iowa City, and was clearly outplayed by Iowa’s Hank Brown, who gave a clinic in how to run the read option. Surprisingly, after using the play effectively most of the season, Colandrea suddenly seemed unfamiliar with the concept.

The Huskers got an excellent performance from running back Jamal Rule. What they missed was the complementary running of Colandrea, who seemed to be thinking and moving a count slower than he has all season, and never got into any kind of a rhythm. The Hawkeyes (10-2 overall, 7-2 Big Ten) played their trademark fundamentally sound style of defense, and tackled much better than did the Cornhuskers.

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Joseph Anderson and his teammates kept pressure on Anthony Colandrea all game long. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colandrea was flummoxed by Phil Parker’s defensive scheme for most of the afternoon. He turned the ball over twice and was never a factor as Iowa rolled the Huskers 31-7 and made its bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Actually, it would be wrong to credit Parker for the moment that turned the game decisively in the Hawkeyes’ favor. Seconds after taking a late hit from defensive end Iose Epenesa, who was flagged for a personal foul, Colandrea handed Iowa an unforced turnover. With a first-and-10 on the Iowa 13-yard line and Nebraska driving toward a go-ahead touchdown early in the third quarter, Colandrea collided with Rule on a read option, stumbled and dropped the ball, which rolled around for a couple of seconds before Iowa linebacker Cam Buffington picked it up. Had Colandrea been shaken up in the collision with Epenesa? That’s unknown, but never again would the Cornhuskers find the Iowa red zone.

Most of the remaining second half featured Colandrea tentatively drifting sideways, either tossing the ball out of bounds when he couldn’t find anyone open or throwing checkdowns to Husker receivers who were unable to break tackles and get a first down. The Huskers couldn’t convert a single third or fourth down in the second half.

Jacory Barney, one of many Husker wideouts handcuffed by the Iowa defense, muffed a punt at his own 31-yard line in the fourth quarter to hand the awkeyes a second gift turnover, which they quickly converted into a touchdown. Until Barney’s fumble, the Huskers played almost even with Iowa in the kicking game (except for allowing one 20-plus yard punt return where the officials missed a block in the back by Iowa), but with the Huskers missing four starters on defense, they couldn’t hold up under that sort of breakdown.

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Iowa defensive back Jaylen Watson makes an interception against Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. during the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At times, Nebraska’s offensive line looked good against Iowa. Rule became the only player to rush for 100 yards against Iowa this season; he had 106 yards on 18 carries, including a 21-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Despite being slowed at times by a nagging high ankle sprain, the true freshman was the most dependable player on the Husker offense this season. He has 811 yards rushing on 151 attempts (5.4 yards per carry). The Huskers made progress in playing clean football, with only two penalties for 20 yards. The deficit at quarterback, however, was too much to overcome.

If you had told me the game would turn on which quarterback was more competent at running the ball, I’d have given the Huskers a good shot. But Colandrea surprisingly could not handle that assignment.

The setback was the Huskers' 11th in the last 12 games in the series and clinched a losing conference record for Nebraska (7-5, 4-5) for the 10th consecutive season, and showed that while head coach Matt Rhule has made some overall progress this season, he has lost ground against Kirk Ferentz and his Iowa staff. There’s a large gap in the efficiency of the two programs, from the coaching staffs on down.

The Huskers get noticably less scoring output from the yardage they create. (Today it was 10.6 yards per point for Iowa, 37.1 yards per point for Nebraska, although for all nine conference games this fall, NU had a more reasonable 16.5 yards per point. That was about one yard per point worse than NU required in its 2025 conference games, which also ended with four wins and five losses).

Compare that to Iowa, which required only 10.97 yards per point in 2025 and 13.4 yards per point this season. Not surprisingly, the Hawkeyes won 13 conference games in those two seasons, compared to Nebraska’s eight wins.

That’s how you get to the place Nebraska did this fall, outyarding 11 of its 12 opponents but finishing only 7-5. The 24-point loss to Iowa creates a smelly end to a season and wiped out much of the momentum created by ending a decade-long losing streak to nationally ranked teams.

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